Elena Delle Donne injured late in Mystics’ loss at Atlanta

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Elena Delle Donne was in the midst of dragging the Washington Mystics back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit when she went down in a collision on the defensive end with 15.6 seconds remaining. Immediately, the concern was less about Friday night’s game — ultimately a 94-89 loss to the Atlanta Dream — and more about Washington’s star.

Teammates sprinted off the bench and surrounded the two-time WNBA MVP as she lay facedown under the basket in pain. Players held up towels around her as the medical staff tended to Delle Donne, who had finally rediscovered her form after a pair of back surgeries limited her for the past three years.

Afterward, Coach Eric Thibault said Delle Donne had rolled her left ankle and called it a sprain, adding that the team would know more Saturday. The news brought modest relief — at least it wasn’t a back injury.

“Extremely, extremely [scary],” Mystics guard Brittney Sykes said. “We’re very, very lucky and very blessed that she’s okay. Everything was so fast. One minute drive, next minute you see Delly on the floor. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Really happy that she’s okay and she’s going to do what she has to do to get back.”

Delle Donne had scored a game-high 31 points, making 13 of 19 shots. Her injury comes at a pivotal time for the Mystics (9-6), who are already without Shakira Austin (hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) for multiple weeks.

The collision happened as Delle Donne was trying to defend Nia Coffey, who went through her for a layup and a foul. Coffey’s free throw was the final point of the game. Soon thereafter, Delle Donne walked to the locker room with help from Mystics staff.

The Mystics trailed by 10 with 6:18 remaining before Delle Donne took over. She scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get her team past the Dream, a team the Mystics beat by 23 just two days earlier in Washington.

Sykes had a strong all-around game despite foul trouble and posted 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Natasha Cloud added 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Thibault, however, was particularly unhappy with the Mystics’ perimeter defense.

“Tonight is unacceptable,” Cloud said. “It’s absolutely unacceptable for the commitments that we’ve made, for how good we are, for how good we are defensively. We got smacked in the mouth. … We got bullied tonight.

“We’re growing, but I think where our biggest growth needs to be is in that same mind-set, that same focus, that same intentionality that we played New York with, we need to play every other team with.”

Allisha Gray played all 40 minutes and led the Dream with 26 points. Coffey scored 15 points, and Rhyne Howard had 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals. AD Durr scored 15 points off the bench.

“Our defense just wasn’t very good for long stretches of the game,” Thibault said. “It was probably the first time our perimeter just wasn’t strong enough. Our one-on-one defense wasn’t good enough. Everybody just took turns. It wasn’t one just one person.”

The Mystics led 48-47 after a first half in which both teams put up points in bunches. The Dream threw the first punch and jumped to a 21-12 lead as Washington took some time to warm up on the offensive end before using a 10-4 run and trailing 28-22 at the end of the first quarter.

Here’s what else to know about Friday’s loss:

Harper signed

The Mystics signed 5-foot-7 guard Linnae Harper to a hardship contract with Austin, Toliver and Li Meng (overseas) out. Thibault said he felt the team was a little “guard-light,” and Harper helps as an energetic, strong defender who can also take on bigger wings.

The thought is that she can complement recent signee Abby Meyers, who is more of an offensive threat. Harper was in France playing for the Team USA 3x3 World Cup squad; she flew into Atlanta on Thursday and was with the team for shoot-around Friday morning. She was in camp with the Mystics in 2022 and said the transition will be easier since she knows most of the players and how the team wants to play.

Foul, foul, foul

Thibault has been frustrated by his team’s tendency to foul, and Friday was no different. The Mystics lost control of the game in the third quarter as the fouls piled up on the starters. Tianna Hawkins, Sykes and Ariel Atkins had five fouls apiece.

“It's kind of the thing right now separating us from being an all-time great defensive team and just a really good defensive team,” Thibault said. “You cannot give up 27 free throw attempts on the road.”

Cloud added, “Tonight we fouled almost every possession.”

Up next

The Mystics visit the Dallas Wings at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

