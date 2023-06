The Washington Wizards and Kyle Kuzma were nearing agreement Friday on a four-year contract worth $102 million, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Kuzma, who will turn 28 in July, averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 64 games for the Wizards last season. The six-year veteran will be the most prominent returning member of the Wizards following the offseason trades of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics.