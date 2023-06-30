He’s young, Black, and chasing his dream on the fringes of pro golf

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marcus Byrd could barely stand last month after a practice session before the Wells Fargo Championship. The 25-year old professional golfer was at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club for a rare opportunity to play in a PGA Tour event, but when he sought medical attention, the verdict was grim: Strep throat and a 104-degree fever.

Doctors prescribed antibiotics and instructed Byrd to rest and consume plenty of fluids. The discomfort became so acute by Tuesday night that swallowing even small amounts of water was excruciating. Byrd willed himself to do so to have a chance at regaining stamina for Thursday’s opening round.

A PGA Tour card member with a case of strep throat might have shut it down for the week. But as one of the top performers on the minority-only Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour, whose mission is to increase diversity in a game with a lengthy history of racial discrimination, Byrd had secured a spot in that prestigious field courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption. And he wasn’t about to allow it go to waste.

“It was a rough two days,” Byrd said. “I was dehydrated, didn’t have any energy, and Thursday I had to go out and tee it up on one of the hardest golf courses they play all year. It definitely stung a little bit because I felt like my game was in a good place to go out there and play well, but it’s just a part of it.”

He managed to make his afternoon tee time, overcoming another obstacle in pursuit of a PGA Tour card while operating on a limited budget and relying on the largesse of friends and family.

Byrd, who was born just outside Washington in Cheverly, Md., failed to make the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship but followed a 6-over 77 in the first round with a 71, finishing ahead of major championship winners Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson, among others. A little more than a week later, he was back in the Washington area playing at a charity event in Prince George’s County in part to keep his game sharp.

Such has become the routine for Byrd, often surviving paycheck to paycheck on professional golf’s satellite tours, where prize money is a pittance compared to that of the PGA Tour. Winners of APGA Tour tournaments, for instance, typically receive $7,500. Byrd lives part-time with his grandmother in Temple Hills, Md. and part-time with his mother in Atlanta. And like other APGA players, he sometimes shares car rides to tournaments, or stays with friends while he’s competing.

“You’re definitely losing money,” said Byrd, who leads the Lexus Cup standings in the chase for APGA Tour player of the year. (The winner of that season-long competition gets $50,000.) “Making a living playing golf, if you’re just relying on how you play in certain tournaments, it’s hard. You’re not going to end up in the green very often.”

The exception came at the season-opening Farmers Insurance Invitational in January at Torrey Pines in Southern California, where Byrd won his first of three APGA Tour events this year and earned $30,000. Aside from collecting his largest paycheck as a professional, Byrd also secured a spot in the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

A month later, thanks to the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption, Byrd was in the field at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club outside of Los Angeles. The exemption into that event, hosted by Tiger Woods and with a purse of $20 million, is awarded annually to a golfer of color.

The Wells Fargo Championship, meanwhile, marked the fourth start in a PGA Tour event for Byrd, whose next APGA Tour tournament isn’t until July 23 at Valhalla in Louisville. The most recent APGA Tour event concluded May 30 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Byrd shot a 9-under 133 to win by two strokes and earn $7,500.

Byrd’s promising trajectory has yielded a handful of corporate sponsorships, most notably with Dallas-based Invited, the largest owner and operator of private golf and country clubs in the United States. That sponsorship allows Byrd, who also has status on PGA Tour Canada, to play and practice without the financial burden of membership dues, greens fees and other course-related expenses.

“Marcus has an incredible story of perseverance and determination,” Invited CEO David Pillsbury said. “Even as a professional golfer who is on a path to the PGA Tour, he hasn’t had the resources that other golfers might be afforded.”

Said Byrd: “I don’t necessarily just think of the challenges because I’ve faced adversity my entire life. I’ve had to kind of push myself beyond those limits, just not having the same access to country clubs, nice golf courses. I grew up on the driving range, so adversity was something I became accustomed to.”

Byrd spent much of his early youth at Langston Golf Course, a municipal course in Northeast Washington, initially learning the game from his late father Larry, who passed from complications related to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the same year Byrd turned professional.

Byrd was 3 when he first picked up plastic golf clubs and tried to imitate his father’s swing. By the time he turned 14, as a freshman at North Point High in Waldorf, Byrd finished second in the Maryland state high school championship.

He stayed one more year at North Point before moving to Atlanta with his mother, Karen Jefferson, while his father remained in the D.C. area. Less than two months after relocating, Byrd won the Georgia junior amateur championship and began catching the attention of college programs.

He chose to attend Middle Tennessee because it offered the most enticing scholarship package, the top priority in his decision-making process given his father was ill and his mother had been disabled since 2007 because of an automobile collision.

His coach at MTSU was Brennan Webb, and a conversation between the two inspired Byrd to rededicate himself to pursing golf professionally.

“His talent had really brought him a lot further than his work ethic at the time,” said Webb, who in 2018 took over as Tennessee men’s golf coach. “I was trying to impress on him how hard it is to go do what he’s now trying to do, which a 19-year-old doesn’t always understand, so we talked about the effort he was giving at practice, and I said, “If I gave you a million dollars, would you do a better job at this drill?” He said, ‘Yeah.’

“Well, then you’re not working as hard as you need to work.”

Byrd went on to be named Conference USA golfer of the year as a senior following the 2019 spring season. The award was all the more gratifying on the heels of a back injury stemming from an automobile crash the previous summer that kept him out of the fall season in 2018.

After graduation Byrd came back to the District suburbs to caddie at Bethesda’s Burning Tree, an exclusive golf club whose all-male membership has included presidents and other high-ranking political figures. He was able to save up enough money to enter a few amateur tournaments and qualify for the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon in August 2020.

Byrd missed the cut and turned professional, accepting an invitation to join the APGA Tour. By the next June, he had his first APGA Tour victory, carding a two-day total of 11-under 133 to win at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans by one stroke.

“Just being able to play golf and live my dream, you know, it’s just — I can’t ask for much more,” Byrd said. “Whether I win the tournament or finish in 20th, I still have the same outlook that I did before, and I’m just happy to be playing the game that I love and have people to support me to do it.”

