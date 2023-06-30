As NASCAR charts its future course, it seeks a route through Chicago

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — NASCAR would like a glimpse into the future, but the outlook in Chicago is hazy. Under the city’s smoke-filled skies, crews this week were putting the final touches on the setup for NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series street race set to wind through the city’s downtown this weekend. The course is a 2.2-mile figure-8 that will whiz past skyscrapers and landmarks as drivers execute 90-degree turns not typically seen in these races — an encapsulation of NASCAR’s bid to navigate its future by taking an unconventional route.

The sport has faced various head winds in recent years, including a two-decade slide in TV ratings from its mid-aughts peak, and the growing popularity of other motorsports such as Formula 1 racing. The Chicago street race, the first of its kind for NASCAR, is the latest novel setting — others include last year’s preseason exhibition inside the L.A. Coliseum and 2021’s all-dirt track at the Bristol Speedway in Tennessee) — part of a strategy by race organizers to bring NASCAR closer to the communities it hopes to convert into fans.

Early data suggests these novel races have been drawing in new fans. According to figures provided by NASCAR, 71 percent of the attendees at the Clash at the Coliseum last year were new fans attending their first race at a NASCAR track. In the race’s second running, earlier this year, 45 percent of attendees were new to NASCAR live events.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said bringing NASCAR to a city like Chicago was “massive” and is proof that the inclusivity initiatives launched in 2020 are having an effect.

Wallace, the only Black driver who races full-time in NASCAR’s Cup Series and who described himself as “50-50 liked or hated” among fans, is among the sport’s most visible and vocal representatives of that change. In 2020, he called on NASCAR to ban displays of the Confederate flag at its events. NASCAR made the change in 48 hours.

“For our sport and the changes we made, we were never closing the door on our current fan base, we were opening the doors to much newer ones,” Wallace told reporters Wednesday at a NASCAR-sponsored block party held at the DuSable Black History Museum in the city’s South Side neighborhood of Washington Park.

“[We] want a change for the better and want all ages and races and disabilities in our sport with no boundaries and no hindrances — that’s important,” he added. “Are we going to get every avenue right? No, but it’s a nonstop process.”

City leaders ‘cautiously optimistic’ about street race

NASCAR organizers aren’t the only ones who will be scrutinizing this weekend’s effect — plenty of Chicagoans, including city officials who vehemently opposed the NASCAR deal, are watching to see if the city benefits as an equal partner or merely serves as a compelling scene for NASCAR’s ambitions.

“I think we’re all cautiously optimistic, but the proof is in how the bottom line looks for Chicago,” said alderman Pat Dowell, who was among the city council members who decried the NASCAR deal as “forced” on residents by former mayor Lori Lightfoot, who lost her reelection bid in February.

“The bottom line is not just financial,” Dowell said. “It’s also social: Are people in the community happy with the experience?”

Dowell said her constituents, who live in a ward that stretches from the edge of downtown to the South Side near the NASCAR block party, have already complained about congested traffic and road closures. At the same time, she said, many residents can't afford the ticket prices, which start at $269 and go beyond $3,000.

She and other city officials are skeptical of the rosy economic projection by NASCAR that the event will have an estimated $113 million economic benefit for the city. According to a 46-page permit agreement between NASCAR and the Chicago Parks Department, the NASCAR-in-Chicago deal runs for three years, with an option to extend.

Dowell hoped Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration will conduct a post-mortem of the event’s impact, including an assessment of how many local vendors were employed and how many residents were able to take part in the experience.

“We’re going to have to take a magnifying glass to this event after the cars cross the finish line,” she said.

‘The growth is visible’

Back in Washington Park, hints of skepticism and curiosity emerged only in flickers during the Wednesday block party; NASCAR’s charm offensive appeared to be working.

A DJ blasted house music classics as attendees danced near the stage. Small children ran around with paper helmets bearing Wallace’s car number 23 (a nod to the 23XI Racing team co-owner, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan) and attendees struck poses in front of a display model of Wallace’s car.

“I was surprised it came to Chicago. I would have chosen L.A. because they’re more known for street racing,” said Gabrielle London, a 29-year-old fan from Chicago who was taking photos near Wallace’s show car. “But seeing the map of the race, I think it will be fun.”

London planned to attend the weekend race thanks to a pair of free ticket vouchers that were handed out to attendees.

Caryn Grant, who manages diversity and inclusion for NASCAR, said the block party represents how the NASCAR of 2023 is different from just three to five years ago.

“Giving people a chance to come out to a race event helps break down some of the perceptions people have about the sport,” Grant said. “The growth is visible when you go to the racetrack, from a fandom perspective.”

Longtime fans such as 23-year-old David Franklin said the changes have made them not only feel more welcome, but hopeful about where NASCAR is headed.

“Growing up, I was used to being the only Black person out of every meet-and-greet at NASCAR, or at school among NASCAR friends,” said Franklin, who began watching NASCAR at age 5. He was attracted to the brightly colored cars, the noise and the intensity and now considers himself a “die-hard” fan, traveling around the region to attend races when he can.

But it was when Wallace came on the scene that Franklin said he felt the sport was finally changing.

“He looks like me! Because for years, I didn’t see anybody else of color in NASCAR,” he said.

Franklin scanned the crowd, hoping to spot Wallace so he could ask for an autograph and show the driver the handmade card stock racecars Franklin made as a teen. He craned his neck to see around in a crowd of racing fans where, for the first time, he didn’t stand out.

