The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Kyrie Irving headlines a free agency class that is light on star power. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

NBA free agency live updates Which players will be on the move?

clock iconUpdated just now
By
1 min

NBA free agency opens Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern time, when teams can officially start meeting with players. Follow along for live updates as the deals start to roll in.

What to know

Skip to end of carousel
While it’s not quite the star-studded free agency class of past years, there are still a few big names on the market. Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green are the best players available. James Harden could have been a free agent, but he opted into the final year of his contract and is exploring a trade from Philadelphia.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard appear to be at an impasse. The Blazers have missed the playoffs the past two seasons and don’t seem to have a quick path back to contention. Lillard is looking for a shot at a title. At some point, a trade might have to happen.
There’s already been plenty of movement, with the Phoenix Suns trading for Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis going to the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies and Chris Paul getting flipped to the Golden State Warriors.
End of carousel
Skip to end of carousel
While it’s not quite the star-studded free agency class of past years, there are still a few big names on the market. Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green are the best players available. James Harden could have been a free agent, but he opted into the final year of his contract and is exploring a trade from Philadelphia.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard appear to be at an impasse. The Blazers have missed the playoffs the past two seasons and don’t seem to have a quick path back to contention. Lillard is looking for a shot at a title. At some point, a trade might have to happen.
There’s already been plenty of movement, with the Phoenix Suns trading for Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis going to the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies and Chris Paul getting flipped to the Golden State Warriors.
End of carousel

Live contributors

Loading...