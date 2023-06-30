As NBA free agency starts, most top stars stay put — and get paid

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA’s annual free agency period got off to a bustling start Friday despite a shortage of star talent and a relative lack of spending power among the league’s most prominent contenders. Within one hour after free agency opened at 6 p.m., teams and players had already agreed to more than $1 billion in new contract agreements.

Many of the biggest deals on day one secured prominent veterans on their incumbent teams. Kyrie Irving, the only 2023 all-star who was a free agent this summer, agreed to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million deal that will keep him slotted next to Luka Doncic. Draymond Green re-upped on a four-year contract worth $100 million, maintaining his spot alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors. And Khris Middleton, who rode shotgun to Giannis Antetokounmpo en route to the 2021 title, inked a three-year, $102 million deal to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

While those gaudy agreements weren’t necessarily surprising, the Portland Trail Blazers raised eyebrows by agreeing to re-sign forward Jerami Grant on a five-year, $160 million deal, which represented the highest-value deal handed out during the opening hours. Facing pressure to construct a winner around franchise guard Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers opened the coffers for Grant, a serviceable two-way forward who has never earned an all-star or all-NBA selection during his nine-year career.

Observers needed to search a little bit longer to find agreements with the potential to alter the 2024 championship chase.

After winning the 2023 title, the Denver Nuggets made it clear that their top offseason priority was to re-sign unrestricted free agent Bruce Brown. Nuggets Coach Michael Malone even declared at the championship parade that “Brucey B” wasn’t going anywhere because the team planned to “run it back.”

Instead, the 26-year-old Brown cashed in on a strong postseason by agreeing to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. Denver, which couldn’t offer Brown more than $7.8 million next season, was thus left without a hard-nosed guard who displayed a knack for raising his game in clutch moments throughout the title run. Indiana will hold a team option on the second season.

Similarly, the Miami Heat, whose stunning run to the Finals included upsets of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, also lost a key contributor when guard Gabe Vincent agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent, an undrafted guard out of UC Santa Barbara, averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season before scoring at least 20 points in five games during the Heat’s playoff run. Miami, which did reach agreements with Kevin Love and Josh Richardson, appeared poised to lose forward Max Strus.

Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo celebrated the new deals for Vincent and Strus on social media."Peace out,” Butler wrote on Instagram alongside photographs of his former teammates.

The Lakers were active early, re-signing forward Rui Hachimura and signing forwards Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish in addition to Vincent. However, they didn’t immediately reach agreements with Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, two of the most important members of LeBron James’s supporting cast.

Perhaps the highest profile player to change teams Friday was Fred VanVleet, who agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets after spending his first seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. After going undrafted out of Wichita State, VanVleet won a title with the Raptors in 2019, earned an all-star selection in 2022 and reportedly turned down a four-year, $114 million extension offer before the 2022-23 season.

Houston, which spent the past three years rebuilding after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, entered the summer with the league’s highest available cap space and in need of veterans to guide its young core of lottery picks Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson. To pry VanVleet, 29, away from the Raptors, the Rockets gave him a deal with an average annual value of $43.3 million, more than double the $21.3 million average on his previous four-year, $85 million contract.

Rich Paul, James’s longtime business partner and the founder of the Klutch Sports agency, oversaw the nine-figure deals for Green, Grant and VanVleet.

“And y’all still wanna question [if] Rich Paul is HIM,” James wrote on Twitter. “It says a lot about you if you not feeling us.”

The Raptors, who have missed the playoffs in two of the four seasons since their 2019 title, pivoted quickly in response to VanVleet’s defection by agreeing to sign guard Dennis Schröder to a two-year contract worth $26 million. Toronto also agreed to re-sign free agent center Jakob Poeltl, whom it had acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in a February trade, to a four-year contract worth $80 million.

Besides the Rockets and Pacers, the other teams with significant salary cap space largely avoided splashy expenditures. The Detroit Pistons used their flexibility to take on Joe Harris’s contract from the Brooklyn Nets, the San Antonio Spurs quietly agreed to a deal with guard Tre Jones, the Orlando Magic reached terms with forward Joe Ingles, and the Sacramento Kings found a deal with forward Harrison Barnes.

Plenty of important business remained unfinished before the clock struck midnight. James Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in hopes of facilitating a trade, but his future remained in limbo as team president Daryl Morey surveyed his options. Deandre Ayton, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zion Williamson were among the other notable names mentioned in recent trade rumors who weren’t immediately dealt, while coveted free agents like Brook Lopez, Reaves and Grant Williams didn’t immediately agree to new contracts.

