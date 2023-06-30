Weighting wins above replacement provides a broader perspective on a player’s performance and accounts for sustained excellence over a reasonable period. This approach acknowledges that consistent high-level performance is a strong indicator of a player’s overall value and impact. Future projections take into account various factors, such as age, injury history and player development. This also allows for a forward-looking evaluation that considers a player’s ability to maintain his performance and continue to shine.
It’s worth noting this is just one way to evaluate baseball players, and this exercise isn’t meant to close the debate as much as it is to start it. Alternate methods could use OPS, weighted on-base average, weighted runs created or countless other metrics.
All numbers are as of June 30. There are no pitchers on the list. That’s because, outside of Ohtani, their wins above replacement totals are not as high as the top hitters’. For example, Aaron Nola led all pitchers with 6.3 wins above replacement last year, which would have ranked 12th among hitters. If you think a pitcher should be on this list, by all means let me know in the comments or on Twitter.
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Weighted wins above replacement: 6.98
Judge earned the American League’s MVP award last season after recording a major league-leading 62 home runs and 131 RBI. He smashed 19 home runs in 49 games this year, with a similar ratio of home runs to plate appearances as 2022, before tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3. If not for games missed diminishing his projections this season, the gap between him and Ohtani (8.32 weighted wins above replacement) would not be so large.
Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
Weighted wins above replacement: 5.96
The 24-year-old is batting .268 with a .913 OPS. His 14 home runs have helped him create runs at a rate 53 percent higher than average after accounting for league and park effects. That’s rare for his age. Since 2006, when MLB adopted a leaguewide drug-testing policy, only Mike Trout (170 wRC+ in 2016), Giancarlo Stanton (161 wRC+ in 2014), Alex Bregman (157 wRC+ in 2018), and Anthony Rizzo (155 wRC+ in 2014) created more runs relative to the league than Soto in an age-24 season. Trout won the MVP award in 2016, and Stanton was runner-up in 2014. Bregman was fifth in MVP voting in 2018, while Rizzo finished in the top 10 in 2014.
José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
Weighted wins above replacement: 5.93
Ramírez has 13 home runs this season, one a grand slam that won a fan a new car, with 21 doubles in 76 games, a pace that tracks closely to last season, when he hit a league-leading 44 doubles in 157 games. The 30-year-old’s eye at the plate also appears to be getting better. His called strike rate declined each year for the past three years, from 31 to 27 percent, while his in-play hit rate improved from 41 to 45 percent.
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Weighted wins above replacement: 5.37
It’s been a down year for Betts, but not an unproductive one. The 30-year-old outfielder has a weighted on-base average similar to last season (.377 compared with .373 in 2022), with a walk rate improvement from 8.6 to 12.7 percent. His barrel rate, the rate at which a player hits the ball with an optimal combination of exit velocity and launch angle for optimal performance, is at 27 percent this season, higher than either of the past two years.
Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
Weighted wins above replacement: 5.28
If there is a player on this list sure to generate a response, it is Acuña. He’s batting .331 with 19 home runs and 36 stolen bases, becoming a real threat to be the fifth player to join the 40-40 club and first since Alfonso Soriano in 2006. So why is he so low on this list? Availability. He played 82 games in 2021, when Atlanta won the World Series, and 119 games in 2022. We could, of course, adjust the weights, but then we risk overvaluing the past and perhaps elevating other players in the process.
Still just 25, his future is bright and he should be a major force in MLB for many years to come.
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Weighted wins above replacement: 5.18
His time with the Mets got off to a rocky start in 2021 — he batted .230 with 20 home runs, creating runs at a league average rate after adjusting for league and park effects — only to rise in 2022 as a more stable contributor. His batting average is back below .230 but his ability to hit for extra bases is at its highest level since 2019, with an isolated power rate of .224.
Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Weighted wins above replacement: 5.17
Freeman departed Atlanta after the 2021 World Series win and has only gotten better. He has improved his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging rate, creating runs at a rate 52 percent higher than the league average this season after adjusting for league and park effects.
In fact, over the past three seasons, only Judge (146) has added more runs than Freeman (129) after accounting for the inning, outs and men on base during each plate appearance. That could change depending on how much time Judge misses because of injury.
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Weighted wins above replacement: 5.03
The third-place finisher for the 2022 AL MVP award has been on the injured list with a right oblique strain, and the Astros don’t expect him to return until after the all-star break at the earliest. Still, he deserves consideration as the second-best player in the majors.
Before the injury, Alvarez was batting .277 with 17 home runs in 57 games, with an OPS+ 66 percent higher than the league average. His home run rate, 7 percent of plate appearances, is the highest it has been since 2020.
Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Weighted wins above replacement: 4.99
Turner, a silver slugger last year, hasn’t found the same groove in 2023. His batting average on balls in play dipped from .342 in 2022 to .305 this season, taking his other metrics like batting average, on-base percentage and slugging rate along for the ride. Still, you can’t ignore his bona fides. Over the past three years, only Judge, Ramírez, Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt have earned more wins above replacement as hitters than Turner.