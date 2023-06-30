As a rare two-way player, excelling as both a pitcher and a hitter, Shohei Ohtani has shattered expectations and established himself as one of the most exciting players in recent memory — and the best baseball player in the world. But that raises a question: Who is No. 2?

How can we determine possible candidates? While not perfect, we can use the weighted average of wins above replacement from FanGraphs — a comprehensive measure of both offensive and defensive skills, as well as factors such as playing time and position — for the past three seasons, including this one. Because the 2023 regular season isn’t over, we will use each player’s expected wins above replacement total per FanGraphs’ projections. Then, we will look forward using weighted wins above replacement projections for 2024 and 2025 to see which players could start to separate themselves from the pack. The weights count the present more heavily, to identify the best players now without discounting the recent past or overvaluing the future: 2023 was given a weight of three, 2022 and 2024 had a weight of two, and 2021 and 2025 had a weight of one.