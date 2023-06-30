After Qatar controversy, FIFA announces armband options for women’s World Cup

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FIFA, soccer’s governing body, on Friday unveiled eight armbands highlighting a range of social causes that the captains of the 32 teams at next month’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand can choose to wear during the tournament. The OneLove rainbow armband promoting diversity, inclusion and LGBTQ rights, which was effectively banned amid controversy at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year, is not among the FIFA-sanctioned designs, but there is a multicolored “Unite for Inclusion” option.

The “Unite for Inclusion” design was based on the red, black and green Pan-African flag and the pink, yellow and blue pansexual flag, according to FIFA. The messages on the other seven armbands, all of which feature a heart-shaped design, are: “Unite for Indigenous Peoples,” “Unite for Gender Equality,” “Unite for Peace,” “Unite for Education for All,” “Unite for Zero Hunger,” “Unite for Ending Violence Against Women” and “Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope & Passion.”

“After some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players, we have decided to highlight a series of social causes — from inclusion to gender equality, from peace to ending hunger, from education to tackling domestic violence — during all 64 matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Advertisement

At the men’s World Cup in Qatar, where sex between men is punishable by up to seven years in prison, the captains of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland had intended to wear the OneLove rainbow armband before FIFA informed them that players wearing the design would receive a yellow card.

“We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband,” the soccer associations of the seven teams involved said in a joint statement Nov. 21, the second day of the tournament. “However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.”

The Guardian reported that teams who wear non-sanctioned armbands at the women’s World Cup, such as the rainbow designs captains wore at the 2022 women’s European Championships, will be subject to similar penalties.

Advertisement

Captains at the women’s World Cup may choose to wear a generic “Football Unites the World” armband or an armband supporting one of the eight FIFA-approved causes for the entire tournament, or an armband “corresponding to the theme of the specific matchday.” A different message will be promoted via digital boards and large flags on the field, on stadium scoreboards and FIFA’s social media accounts during each stage of the tournament.

“We are committed to using football’s power as a force for good and leveraging our partnerships with United Nations agencies to achieve our goals,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said in a statement. “We want to say thank you. Thank you to the players and the teams for sharing your support, for these causes. United, we can make a difference.”

Gift this article Gift Article