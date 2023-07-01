Capitals acquire veteran defenseman Joel Edmundson from Canadiens

Montreal will retain 50 percent of Edmundson’s $3.5 million salary, so he will hit Washington’s salary cap sheet at $1.75 million. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman has struggled with back issues in recent years but when healthy is a solid, stable presence on the left side of the defense. Edmundson was a key element of the Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup finals in 2021, but a back injury that fall meant he didn’t make his 2021-22 debut until March, playing just 24 games that season.

Edmundson, 30, was selected by the St. Louis Blues with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He made his NHL debut with the Blues in 2015 and played four seasons there, winning a Stanley Cup in 2019, before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in September 2019. Carolina then traded Edmundson to Montreal a year later, where he spent the last three seasons.

With the Capitals, Edmundson will bring veteran experience to a youthful group of defensemen on the left side. The right side of Washington’s defense is veteran-laden, with John Carlson, Nick Jensen and Trevor van Riemsdyk all playing on that side. But on the left, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Alexeyev and Martin Fehervary — who has yet to re-sign with the Capitals but was issued a qualifying offer on Friday — are all 23 years old. The acquisition of Edmundson gives Washington an additional veteran to bolster that side, and with one year left on his contract, he won’t be a significant obstacle for the youthful trio as they grow increasingly ready for larger roles.