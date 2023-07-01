Capitals acquire veteran defenseman Joel Edmundson from Canadiens

The Washington Capitals’ first move after free agency opened on Saturday afternoon wasn’t to sign a free agent. Instead, the Capitals traded for defenseman Joel Edmundson, sending a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Montreal Canadiens to acquire the veteran blue-liner.
This past season, Edmundson was largely healthy, playing 61 games and serving as an alternate captain for Montreal. He scored two goals and totaled 13 points while averaging over 19 minutes of ice time per game.
Edmundson, 30, was selected by the St. Louis Blues with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He made his NHL debut with the Blues in 2015 and played four seasons there, winning a Stanley Cup in 2019, before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in September 2019. Carolina then traded Edmundson to Montreal a year later, where he spent the last three seasons.
With the Capitals, Edmundson will bring veteran experience to a youthful group of defensemen on the left side. The right side of Washington’s defense is veteran-laden, with John Carlson, Nick Jensen and Trevor van Riemsdyk all playing on that side. But on the left, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Alexeyev and Martin Fehervary — who has yet to re-sign with the Capitals but was issued a qualifying offer on Friday — are all 23 years old. The acquisition of Edmundson gives Washington an additional veteran to bolster that side, and with one year left on his contract, he won’t be a significant obstacle for the youthful trio as they grow increasingly ready for larger roles.