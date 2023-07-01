Damian Lillard finally asks the Blazers for a trade

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the NBA’s longest-standing marriages between superstar and team could finally be headed for a divorce. After months of increasing speculation, Damian Lillard issued a trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, setting the table for what could be the most significant deal of the offseason, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Lillard, 32, is a seven-time all-star who has been synonymous with the Blazers since he arrived as the sixth pick of the 2012 draft. The Oakland native made an instant impact by winning 2013 rookie of the year honors, and he sealed his reputation for clutch shot-making with playoff series-winning three-pointers against the Houston Rockets in 2014 and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

While Lillard has long stressed his loyalty to the Rose City, including in several of his rap songs, the Blazers have struggled to build a consistent winner following the 2018 death of owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Portland has missed the playoffs the past two seasons, and it has entered a youth movement by selecting Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe as back-to-back lottery picks. The 19-year-old Henderson, who was the No. 3 pick in last week’s draft, looms as Lillard’s heir apparent if the Blazers can find a trade.

Lillard’s trade request, which came one day after the Blazers agreed to sign veteran forward Jerami Grant to a five-year contract worth $160 million, was first reported by Bleacher Report.

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets have emerged in rumors as potential destinations for Lillard, who is seeking his first championship and has reached the conference finals just once in his career. Miami’s NBA Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets last month revealed a need for more backcourt scoring and star power, while Brooklyn could be looking to bolster a new-look core after trading away Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden over the past 18 months. Lillard has made no secret about his friendships with Heat center Bam Adebayo and Nets forward Mikal Bridges.

From an asset perspective, the Nets are likely better positioned to trade for Lillard than the Heat given their bounty of future draft picks. However, Miami is Lillard’s top preference and it might give him the best opportunity to compete for a title immediately.

Lillard inked a four-year, $176 million contract extension last summer that runs through the 2026-27 season, his age-36 campaign. Trade suitors will need to balance the quality of his play — he was named all-NBA third team despite playing only 58 games last season — against his age, injury history and the fact that he will be on the books for more than $60 million in the final year of his deal. Lillard, who enjoyed near perfect availability through his first nine seasons, played just 29 games in 2021-22 as he battled an abdominal injury that required surgery.

Named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team in 2022, Lillard stands as Portland’s all-time leading scorer with 19,376 points across his 11-year career, and ranks third among active players in three-pointers behind Stephen Curry and Harden. The Weber State product averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season, and he poured in a career-high 71 points in a Feb. 26 win over the Houston Rockets.

