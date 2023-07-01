First half damages D.C. United this time in 2-0 loss at Nashville SC

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE — The good vibes D.C. United generated with a roaring first half against MLS-best FC Cincinnati last week were washed away Saturday during an opening half of comedy and calamity. Goalkeeper Tyler Miller had another misadventure outside the penalty area. Defenders bumbled and stumbled. Things perked up in the second half, when United had a man advantage for 26 minutes, but the damage was done, resulting in a 2-0 defeat to Nashville SC before an announced sellout of 30,109 at Geodis Park.

Randall Leal took advantage of United’s generosity, scoring in the 18th and 37th minutes. United (7-9-5) has lost three of four and missed a chance to create some separation in the tight race for the final Eastern Conference playoff berths.

“That’s three or four times the season where we’ve come out and lost the game in the first 45 minutes,” Coach Wayne Rooney said. “The goals were mistakes — sloppy goals to give away. We didn’t deserve anything from the game based on the first 45 minutes. The first half cost us the game.”

Despite Steven Birnbaum’s return from a red-card suspension and Taxi Fountas getting back in rhythm following Greek international duty, Rooney made no changes to the lineup that routed Cincinnati, 3-0, in Washington a week earlier.

Rather than reprise that performance, which included three first-half goals, United was chasing shadows from the start.

“We can’t get away with 45 minutes like that,” defender Brendan Hines-Ike said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot from the get-go, and it was really hard to recover from there.”

Despite missing three players on Concacaf Gold Cup duty, Nashville (11-5-5) grabbed hold of the match right away. Barely a minute had passed when Leal’s booming one-timer from 23 yards was nullified by Hany Mukhtar being offside in the buildup.

Before long, the Costa Rican midfielder got one that counted. Mukhtar launched a long ball over defender Derrick Williams. Miller came out of the box to confront the free-running Leal, but instead of breaking up the play, he allowed Leal to touch the ball past him and recollect it on the other side to score into an open net.

Rooney was troubled by the buildup, saying, “We should not concede goals from a straight-path run.”

Midfielder Chris Durkin added: “We as a group have to be a little bit ready for those long balls. We’ve been doing that all year, and it comes down to simple mistakes. It’s frustrating for all of us.”

Miller was having a good first season in Washington — Rooney rewarded him with an all-star berth — but lately his Rooney-instructed aggression has cost him. A misadventure outside the box in Atlanta resulted in a goal, and he conceded one from beyond midfield against Real Salt Lake.

The lead swelled late in the half after catastrophic D.C. defending. Hines-Ike headed the ball backward. At the top of the box, Donovan Pines and Pedro Santos converged on Leal and the ball but came away empty. Leal’s 17-yard rocket handcuffed Miller and streaked past him.

Two minutes later, Christian Benteke, D.C.’s leading scorer, crossed the yellow-card threshold for the season. He will miss Tuesday’s visit to Dallas.

At Pines’s expense, Fountas entered at the start of the second half. United began to find its way but lacked the final pass and any compelling moments. It then gained the man advantage in the 64th minute when Nashville star defender Walker Zimmerman received a second yellow card.

“Even before the red card, we were pushing them,” Rooney said. “The red card probably didn’t help us, to be honest, because it allowed them to sit in and defend the box, which they defended well.”

Despite Zimmerman’s absence, MLS’s best defense (16 goals conceded) continued absorbing pressure and handed United its second scoreless effort in its past 14 matches.

“This one is going to sting,” Hines-Ike said, “so you’re wanting to go at it again right away [Tuesday].”

Here’s what else to know about United’s loss:

Palsson remains out

Defender-midfielder Victor Palsson missed his second game to attend to family matters. Including international duty for Iceland, he has missed three straight.

Forward Nigel Robertha, sidelined three months with an ankle ailment, has come off the injury list and is working to regain fitness. Defender Hayden Sargis was recalled from second-division Loudoun United. Forward Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle) remains sidelined.

A window opens

The four-week summer transfer window will open Wednesday, allowing teams to sign players from abroad and make trades.

“Of course, I want to bring more players in,” Rooney said. “How realistic that is is what we’re working on.”

Extending midfielder Lewis O’Brien’s loan from Nottingham Forest remains a priority. The deal expires after the July 15 match at New England.

All-star updates

Benteke is among four finalists to captain the MLS all-star squad vs. Arsenal on July 19 at Audi Field. The others are Zimmerman, Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta and St. Louis’s Roman Bürki. Online voting through next Saturday will determine the winner. ...

United academy midfielder Ignacio Alem and left back Graham Jones, both 17, were named to the East squad for the MLS Next All-Star Game, featuring top young prospects, on July 19 at the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

