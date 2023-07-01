After doubts and delays, Keira D’Amato breaks U.S. half-marathon record

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s 5:19 a.m. local time when Keira D’Amato answers the phone, inhaling and expelling deep breaths. Less than 24 hours ago, D’Amato broke the American women’s record in the half marathon, running 13.1 miles in 1 hour 6 minutes 37 seconds at the Asics Half Marathon on Saturday morning in Gold Coast, Australia. D’Amato typically eases up the day after a race, but in the early hours of the morning after her record-setting performance, she was back training, running around 18 miles through the suburb of Surfers Paradise as the waves of the Pacific Ocean undulated to her left.

“Right now my big goal is world championships,” she said in a phone interview. “I’ll be representing Team USA in Budapest this summer in the marathon, so the timing of this half was perfect to get a strong estimate in preparation for the marathon.”

The timing couldn’t be better for D’Amato, 38, who in January dealt with knee inflammation that sidelined her for close to a month. She relied on weight training and swimming to maintain her fitness while she was injured, but still, the down period left her feeling like a shell of herself — the runner who overcame a foot injury that once forced her out of the sport and set an American record at last year’s Houston Marathon.

“We built back pretty slowly and I did a number of races this year that I feel went fine, but were nowhere close to where I saw myself being at the beginning of this year,” she said. “But we worked through it and within the last two months, I’ve started seeing hints of the Keira from last year’s workouts.”

The knee issue forced D’Amato to withdraw from April’s London Marathon, but she finished second at the USA 25k championships in May, then placed fifth at the New York Mini 10K in June.

As D’Amato progressed, she and her coach started doing the math. At her pace, they felt she could break the American record on a good day. Under less auspicious conditions, they estimated she would come close.

“So we’re like, ‘You know what, when you’re ever this close within striking distance of an American record, go for it,’ ” she said.

Even still, participation in Saturday’s race was no guarantee.

A problem at a major air traffic control facility led to suspended flights to and from Washington-area airports Sunday, when D’Amato was set to leave for Australia from Reagan National. She initially intended to arrive Tuesday, but after delays and rescheduling, her flight landed on Thursday, leaving just two days to get situated and acclimate to a 14-hour time difference. D’Amato stayed up through Thursday to reset her internal clock, bingeing the television show “Jury Duty” to stay awake.

When the race began, the mother of two was just grateful to be there. As it progressed and she checked her watch, she appeared on pace but she “didn’t feel awesome.”

After she crossed the finish line, she looked at the clock and asked if she’d broken the record. Someone told her she beat the course mark, but she was more concerned about the former. When she learned that she had broken both, “I just lost it, because I doubted this week that I would even race.”

D’Amato, who went to high school in Northern Virginia and was a four-time all-American at American University, now owns a U.S. record that has fallen four times in the last 18 months.

In January 2022, Sara Hall broke the record in Houston. Emily Sisson lowered that mark in Indianapolis that May. This January, Sisson broke her own record in Houston before D’Amato’s performance in Australia.

Sisson and D’Amato share the same agent and they’ve developed something of a friendly rivalry going back to October, when Sisson broke D’Amato’s American record in the full marathon. Following Saturday’s event, Sisson was one of the first people to congratulate D’Amato, texting her to say, “Great job.”

As she looks ahead to the world championships this August in Hungary, this weekend’s race gave D’Amato more than just a record. She surpassed what she thought was her limit, and she’s ready to do it again.

“It’s just the best feeling in the world, I’m going to cry,” she said. “It’s really cool to find something in yourself that you weren’t really sure was there.”

