Lakers lock up LeBron James’s supporting cast with flurry of signings

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers needed less than 24 hours to secure all of the key members of LeBron James’s supporting cast. In a flurry of moves after NBA free agency opened Friday, the Lakers reached agreements with Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, thereby retaining their top three free agents. The deals, which come on the heels of a dramatic midseason roster shake-up and an unexpected run to the Western Conference finals, should keep the Lakers among the top contenders heading into the 2023-24 season.

Reaves, 25, was one of this summer’s top restricted free agents, but he opted to re-sign on a four-year, $56 million contract. The undrafted guard enjoyed a breakout second season, and he averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while claiming a starting spot in Los Angeles’s playoff rotation.

A heady and hard-working two-way contributor, Reaves may have commanded offers worth more than $100 million from outside suitors that the Lakers could have matched. Instead, the Lakers avoided that worst-case scenario and re-signed him on a deal that represented the maximum they could offer in non-matching fashion.

Los Angeles also opted to keep Russell, a 27-year-old point guard who arrived from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February as part of a multi-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz. A 2015 lottery pick and 2019 all-star who has never quite fulfilled his potential, Russell agreed to a flexible two-year, $37 million deal.

Russell, who had signed a four-year, $117 million contract in 2019, endured a poor showing in the West finals that probably hurt his market value. However, the eight-year veteran, who averaged 17.8 points and 6.2 assists last season, could test free agency again next summer because his new agreement includes a player option for 2024-25.

While Reaves and Russell serve as complementary ballhandlers alongside James, Hachimura adds size and athleticism to the frontcourt alongside all-star big man Anthony Davis. The 25-year-old forward arrived from the Washington Wizards in a January trade, and he was rewarded for an impressive postseason run with a three-year, $51 million contract. Hachimura averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in the playoffs, and he set the tone for the Lakers’ first-round series triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies with 29 points and five three-pointers in a Game 1 win.

“We’re incredibly proud of this group,” Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the West finals. “Keeping that continuity is going to be very important. It’s a high priority to keep our core players together.”

The Lakers retained defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt by picking up his $4.7 million team option earlier in the week, and Pelinka agreed to deals with former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, former New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes and former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cam Reddish during the first 24 hours of free agency. Los Angeles did lose guard Dennis Schröder, who agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

After getting swept by the Nuggets, James hinted that he was considering retirement and noted that the Lakers’ roster for next year was “not set” because so many key players were free agents. But the four-time MVP, who has two years remaining on his contract, celebrated Los Angeles’s moves Saturday by posting photos of Reaves, Russell, Hachimura, Vincent, Prince, Hayes and Reddish to his Instagram account.

Elsewhere, many of the top remaining free agents came off the board, and several teams reached maximum rookie contract extensions with members of the 2020 draft class.

The Milwaukee Bucks maintained their veteran core by agreeing to re-sign center Brook Lopez on a two-year, $48 million deal, though they lost backup guard Jevon Carter to the Chicago Bulls. Aiming to fill a gaping hole on the wing, the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to acquire Max Strus from the Heat in a sign-and-trade that will pay the sharpshooting forward $63 million over four years. And guard Patrick Beverley agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The biggest-dollar deals were reserved for three members of the 2020 draft class, who became eligible for rookie contract extensions that will kick in during the 2024-25 season. Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane agreed to rookie extensions that are expected to be worth more than $200 million apiece.

