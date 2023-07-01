Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec ejected from game by female umpire

TAMPA, Fla. — In some ways, it was a typical argument between a minor league manager and an umpire.
A disputed call at first base — and a sign of some changing times in professional baseball.
With her Class A Tampa Tarpons trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning against the Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds farm team, Balkovec thought the Daytona first baseman’s foot came off the bag on a double play.
Balkovec argued the out call and was tossed by field umpire Isabella Robb before a crowd of 791 at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
In the low minors, games are often officiated by only two umps: one behind the plate and the other in the field.
Not long after Balkovec was ejected, Tampa rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 4-3.
Balkovec, who turns 36 next week, is in her second season managing the Tarpons. Last year she became the first woman to be the full-time manager for a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.
___