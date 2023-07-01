Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Simone Biles did the unthinkable. She entered the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as the greatest performer in her sport, but during the competition she finally gave an audience to the thoughts pleading and screaming at her to stop. And so she walked away from the global stage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That was brave.

Caeleb Dressel repeated the unfathomable. As the successor who climbed atop the golden podium vacated by Michael Phelps, Dressel had added even more medals to his coffers during the world championships last summer in Budapest, but then he, too, heard the internal sirens blaring in his head. So he pulled out of the meet before one of his signature events.

That was courageous.

Biles and Dressel took extended breaks, not to rest their world-class bodies but their wounded minds. Since most of us have never championed our countries or carried the label as the Greatest Of All Time — an acronym of respect that turns a human into a totem — such athletes showing vulnerability and needing help seems unimaginable.

Advertisement

“Working five years for a dream and just having to give it up,” Biles said at the time, “it was not easy at all.”

What’s even harder? Coming back.

We celebrate athletes who share their public journeys to wholeness, applauding them as models of mental health. It takes guts to face your own fragility and admit that, when chasing perfection, once you’ve reached the finish line you’ve still lost. While leading this movement into the mainstream, the radical idea that even G.O.A.T.s need a break, Biles and Dressel have reaped plenty of rewards. Biles got a starring role in a commercial that promotes self-care more than it does the actual product, a sports drink. Dressel did an in-depth interview that provided a soft landing for a revelation of his most personal secrets.

But once the sports that provided their wealth and name recognition beckon, it can’t be easy to return to the platform that had once overwhelmed them — and encountering, again, the expectations that had imprisoned them.

Advertisement

Last week, USA Gymnastics announced Biles will return to competition for the U.S. Classic outside Chicago. Come August, however, there is no certainty she will be able to once more vault herself into the air and bend the laws of physics to her will. After you become fully human, and less of a G.O.A.T., the skills you have devoted your life to perfecting may not return so easily.

While away from gymnastics, Biles never stepped away from the spotlight. She testified in front of Congress, speaking up for survivors of sexual abuse. Also, she opened up about her struggles at the Olympics, lending her celebrity to destigmatizing mental health for the strongest among us.

During an October 2021 interview with the “Today” show, months removed from Tokyo, Biles looked cozy and calm while wearing a taupe sweater and her trademark effervescence. The appearance was another stop on Biles’s tour as a one-woman advocate, and this time she was promoting an app centered on therapy and emotional care. Soon, however, her smile faded and her words trembled as she answered a question about still getting the “twisties,” what gymnasts call the disorienting feeling while flipping through air.

Advertisement

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy. Because I love this sport so much. It’s hard. Sorry,” Biles said, her voice breaking.

She later admitted: “I’m still scared to do gymnastics.”

When Dressel needed a break, he explained his departure was because of “medical reasons.” Later, he revealed how for years he has suffered panic attacks before performing under the spotlight and trying to surpass the crowd’s expectations.

“There’s this whole four-year process, and you’re getting down to the crunch, crunch, crunchtime and it’s this. It’s this type of stuff, of ‘I want it to be perfect,’ and you just feel like trash,” Dressel recently told Graham Bensinger about the personal struggles he has dealt with since high school.

So after Dressel stepped away from the pool, he went on his honeymoon, grew a mustache and took up drum lessons. He embraced just being a person. But when he returned to competition last week at U.S. swimming nationals in Indianapolis, he looked nothing like who he used to be, the most dominant American male swimmer since Phelps.

Advertisement

Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, did not qualify for the world championships this month in the 100-meter freestyle, swimming 2.4 seconds slower than his time at the Tokyo Olympics when he had won gold. Nor did he make the U.S. team in the 100 butterfly, the event for which he holds the world record.

Their lives — for Biles and Dressel — seem more balanced, at least from the outside. But how does that change when they decide it’s time to be golden again?

Fans of the sport will want to root them on, probably more so for what they’ve gone through, but will still want to witness records not broken but obliterated. The brands that pay small fortunes will want to capitalize on their ambassadorship for mental health, demanding more and more of their commitment in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

We will study Dressel for any cracks lurking beneath his chiseled, tattooed surface. Does he still believe he has to be perfect? And we will watch Biles for any hint of the twisties. Does the nightmare of Larry Nassar still play in her mind? All the while, they will be consumed in the biggest challenge of their athletic lives: returning to who they once were.

The most recent photo Biles shared to her millions of admirers on Instagram is of her perched on a patio balcony, tangled in a twilight embrace with her husband. She appears to be bundled in the same sweater she wore on the “Today” show, and once again she looks so comfortable, so at peace. The flash from her camera phone reveals only contentment on the faces of the newlyweds.

This was her latest update but not her biggest news. Biles saved that job for USA Gymnastics, to tell the world she’s coming back to competition. Leaving wasn’t easy. Now comes the hard part.

Gift this article Gift Article