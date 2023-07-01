New-look Spirit lineup can’t keep pace in a 3-0 home loss to the Pride

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Spirit’s matchup with the Orlando Pride on Saturday night at Audi Field was its first without six key players who recently departed to prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The reworked lineup’s lack of continuity showed, as the Spirit fell, 3-0, for its first home loss in NWSL regular season play.

Adjusting to life without Trinity Rodman, Andi Sullivan, Aubrey Kingsbury, Ashley Sanchez, Marissa Sheva and Riley Tanner is no simple task. For that reason, Coach Mark Parsons was disappointed by his team’s showing but confident it would respond in its next match.

“I was sad [because] everyone’s worked really hard to be prepared for this. Their work deserved more than they did tonight,” Parsons said. “[Now we] get back to more work, and that’s the beauty of being here in this league. I love this period. I love the challenge of this period, and you’ll see a big reaction next week.”

After rain delayed the game’s start for more than an hour, Orlando wasted little time taking control in the eighth minute. Spirit goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart saved an initial shot, but the ball fell to the Pride’s Julie Doyle, who blasted a right-footed strike through the crowded box and into the net.

In the 16th minute, Doyle struck again. Dribbling down the wing and into the box, she cut to her right foot and curled a cross that sizzled past the lunging attempts of her teammates and found the side netting inside the far post. Those were Doyle’s first goals of the season.

Washington (6-3-5) did not put a shot on goal in the first half and mustered just one corner kick. Its struggles lingered in the second, culminating in a 61st-minute own goal that deflected off the outstretched leg of defender Tara McKeown. Despite several promising late attacks, the Spirit could not capitalize.

The Pride (5-8-1) registered just its second road win despite missing key cogs (and Brazilian national team members) Marta and Adriana.

“[Orlando] was superb tonight first. First half, they were electric, and second half it was just an even game. Credit to them, coming away from home and putting that performance in,” Parsons said. “For us, we have a lot of work to do this week, and [it’s] disappointing that an opportunity at home has sneaked away from us.”

The Spirit visits the San Diego Wave next Saturday.

