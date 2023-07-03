Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Technically, Mason Thompson joined the Washington Nationals before Josiah Gray, beating him by a day in that hazy summer of 2021. But from the beginning of the Nationals’ rebuild, Gray felt like its first face — the guy acquired for Max Scherzer, striding way down the mound, growing and failing and finding himself in public, where any mistake could send an entire fan base into the past.

Like now, the present and future wasn’t always so easy to look at. To make room for Gray on the active roster, Tanner Rainey — then a reliever with little control, currently a reliever recovering from Tommy John surgery — was optioned to Class AAA. On Aug. 3, right after Gray made his team debut at Nationals Park, the club placed René Rivera on the injured list, clearing the way for catcher Riley Adams. Wander Suero, Javy Guerra, Kyle McGowin, Sam Clay and Rainey were playing a game of musical chairs in the bullpen. If those weren’t quite the darkest times, they certainly were not bright.

Gray, though, was a pitcher to watch every five days, to dissect and prod, to use as the starting point of some sort of vision for how the Nationals could contend again. And when he made his first All-Star Game on Sunday, it seemed like a sign of … well, what exactly? Of that blockbuster trade making sense? Of the Nationals moving in the right direction?

Or maybe, given all the factors at play, it simply means their initial building block is a building block indeed. He’s an all-star at 25, regardless of whether you believe Lane Thomas or Jeimer Candelario deserved to go instead of him. Gray has improved and arrived.

“For us to be a young team that a lot of people don’t expect much from, we don’t take that lightly,” Gray said Sunday, his eyes red from crying about the all-star news. “We want to go out there and show that we can play baseball, too. A lot of guys in this clubhouse have been acquired through trades or free agency or waivers or whatever it may be. So there was a team before that got rid of us, I guess you could say, and we kind of have that chip on our shoulder. … To be one of the earlier guys in this rebuild, to continue to progress, it means a lot.”

From there, Gray went through a list of teammates: Keibert Ruiz, the other key piece of the return for Scherzer and Trea Turner, who’s “been looking great”; Thomas, also acquired at the ’21 deadline, who’s “been awesome”; then CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore, two of the five prospects who came back for Juan Soto and Josh Bell last August.

Once a pitch man for the rebuild, always a pitch man for the rebuild. Gray inherited that role by being first. Since he debuted with the Nationals, he’s watched Ruiz, Abrams, Gore and Cade Cavalli have their moments. Jackson Rutledge, James Wood or Robert Hassell III could be next. But Gray really struggled last season, finishing with the most home runs and walks allowed in the National League. His ERA settled at 5.02. His adjusted ERA was 22 points below league average. Beyond selling long-term hopes, he had to figure it out.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to our scouting department for looking at these guys, watching these guys, putting them on the radar,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Gray on Sunday. “We traded two potential Hall of Famers to get him [plus Ruiz, outfielder Donovan Casey and pitcher Gerardo Carrillo] and he’s been stepping up. And that’s awesome to see. I don’t think he lets anything really bother him when it comes to being traded for Max Scherzer. I think he just goes out and he wants to help us win.”

A tinkerer, Gray added a sinker last August, then a cutter in the offseason, then a sweeping slider in recent weeks, expanding an arsenal that once revolved around his four-seam fastball and two breaking balls. After that four-seam fastball was absolutely hammered in 2022, he knew changes were needed. He visited Driveline, a cutting-edge performance facility, over the winter. During spring training, he would throw pitches in the bullpen and immediately ask the video staff for feedback. And with one start left in the first half, Gray has a 3.30 ERA in 17 appearances. He’s yielded just one home run on his fastball, far off the pace of the 24 opponents smacked last year.

“When I got up here in 2021, I was so hellbent on my fastball [being] an elite pitch that got me to the big leagues,” Gray explained. “But it was getting hit all over the park. So it kind of took me a second to adapt to that … and going into this past offseason I said, ‘You know what? If I can throw these certain pitches in certain counts, I can be that much of a better pitcher.’

“I look at guys like Yu Darvish, Chris Bassitt, Joe Musgrove, just guys that have full arsenals and have their one outlier pitch. But they have an array of other pitches that they throw that keep hitters off balance.”

At the start of the week, Gray is tied for 13th in FanGraphs’ wins above replacement among NL pitchers. He has a high FIP, mostly due to his subpar walk rate, signaling that there could be regression in the months ahead. (Fielding Independent Pitching measures pitchers based on the events they have most control over.) To put his career on track, Gray has sacrificed strikeouts for contact, limiting opponents’ hard contact through 95⅓ innings. That can just be a precarious strategy in this era of all-or-nothing plate approaches.

So it’s true the Nationals were required to have at least one all-star — and it’s true that Thomas and Candelario seemed like more logical choices. But that Gray could even be considered is the notable win here, since he’s now a dozen steps closer to having a full and successful life in baseball.

That’s good for Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals’ rebuild. After all, they’ve often been one in the same.

