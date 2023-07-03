While an awful lot has gone wrong for the Blazers in recent years, General Manager Joe Cronin has made decisions this summer that should pay off in the long run. Cronin kept the No. 3 pick rather than mortgaging his team’s future with a misguided trade. He then drafted Henderson as the best player available rather than targeting another prospect who might fit better alongside Lillard. Finally, he acquiesced when Lillard issued his trade request, signaling to Portland’s fans that this shouldn’t be an ugly, drawn-out divorce and that a new era was on the horizon.