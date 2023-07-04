Researchers identify first case of CTE in a female athlete

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Researchers at the Australian Sports Brain Bank (ASBB) on Monday reported the first diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in a female athlete. Researchers diagnosed former Australian rules football player Heather Anderson, who died at 28 in November, with the degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head injuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “There were multiple CTE lesions as well as abnormalities nearly everywhere I looked in her cortex. It was indistinguishable from the dozens of male cases I’ve seen,” Michael Buckland, director of the ASBB, said. “I want to thank the Anderson family for generously donating Heather’s brain and hope more families follow in their footsteps so we can advance the science to help future athletes.”

Buckland identified low-stage CTE in Anderson after her family donated her brain in hopes of better understanding why she died. The findings were published Tuesday in the Springer Medical Journal.

Advertisement

Anderson played rugby league and Australian rules football throughout her athletic career, which included eight appearances for Adelaide in the Australian Football League Women’s competition in 2017. In the team’s final game that season, she suffered a dislocated shoulder and subsequently underwent career-ending surgery. Anderson, who became known for her soft-shell pink helmet, also served as a medic in the Australian Defence Force. In November, her father said she died by suicide.

“The first case of CTE in a female athlete should be a wakeup call for women’s sports,” Chris Nowinski, the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which co-founded the ASBB, wrote in a statement. “We can prevent CTE by preventing repeated impacts to the head, and we must begin a dialogue with leaders in women’s sports today so we can save future generations of female athletes from suffering.”

Anderson’s father told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the diagnosis was “a surprise, but not a surprise.” Buckland described it as a step in better understanding the effects that years of playing contact sports can have on women’s brains.

To date, a handful of CTE cases have been reported in women, but none were former athletes. Researchers anticipate more female athletes will be diagnosed with CTE as women’s participation in contact sports grows.

Advertisement

“Research shows women have an equal or greater susceptibility to concussion in contact sports, but we don’t yet know what that means for their risk of developing CTE,” Concussion Legacy Foundation co-founder Robert Cantu wrote in a statement. “We urgently need to accelerate research on CTE in women so we can prevent future cases, better understand how CTE impacts their behavior and cognition, and treat those who develop symptoms.”

Gift this article Gift Article