Capitals re-sign defenseman Martin Fehervary to a three-year contract

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals checked off their final scheduled task of the offseason Tuesday when they re-signed defenseman Martin Fehervary, ensuring that the 23-year-old will be a key part of their blue line in the years ahead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Coming to terms on this contract, a three-year deal with an average annual value of $2.675 million, seemed fairly straightforward — Fehervary was a restricted free agent who was not eligible for arbitration — but it was important for the Capitals after his entry-level contract expired. Fehervary, the 46th pick of the 2018 draft, became a lineup mainstay in the 2021-22 season and earned a role alongside John Carlson on the top defensive pair.

This past season, the young Slovak continued to solidify himself as one of the Capitals’ top four defensemen. He wasn’t immune to the injury issues that swept through Washington’s blue line, but despite missing 15 games Fehervary played the third-most minutes among the Capitals’ defensemen and recorded six goals and 10 assists.

At 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, the smooth-skating Fehervary has the build and skills of a modern NHL blue-liner. His offensive contributions have been limited, but he has shown an ability to be a shutdown defender, which makes him fit well next to the offensive-minded Carlson. He led the Capitals (and ranked 20th in the league) with 217 hits this past season.

Advertisement

Defenseman Joel Edmundson, acquired in a trade with Montreal on Saturday, adds experience to the youthful trio of Fehervary, Rasmus Sandin and Alex Alexeyev — all of whom are 23 — on the left side of the blue line. Those four are in line to compete for three spots in the lineup when training camp opens. But with Fehervary’s track record, he’s a safe bet to claim a spot among the Capitals’ top four defenders.

Gift this article Gift Article