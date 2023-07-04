Shorthanded Mystics add Queen Egbo from Indiana for Amanda Zahui B.

The Washington Mystics acquired Queen Egbo from the Indiana Fever for fellow center Amanda Zahui B., the teams announced Tuesday.
“[We had] an opportunity to get a young player on a young player contract who has talent and has some particular skills that we are looking for,” General Manager Mike Thibault told The Washington Post. “She’s an elite rebounder, a good shot blocker. We see an upside.”
Washington (9-7), which has lost two in a row, hosts Indiana on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 Egbo was named to the WNBA’s all-rookie team in 2022 after averaging 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. But after the Fever selected Aliyah Boston, who is set to be an all-star starter, with the top pick in this year’s draft, Egbo averaged just 2.9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 8.9 minutes. Previously a star at Baylor, Egbo posted 11.0 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior.
The shorthanded Mystics, who rank ninth in rebounds per game, were looking for help. Second-year center Shakira Austin suffered a hip injury June 25 and was ruled out for at least three weeks. Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne missed Sunday’s defeat at Dallas with a sprained left ankle, and her status remains unclear. Their absences left the Mystics severely undersized in Sunday’s 89-72 loss to the Wings.
Thibault said Egbo wouldn’t play alongside Austin but can play with anyone else on the roster.
“There’s an opportunity for her to step in and play pretty large minutes right now,” he said.
Also, the Mystics terminated the hardship contracts of guards Abby Meyers and Linnae Harper. Those cuts were necessary to stay under the salary cap after adding Egbo.