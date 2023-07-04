Shorthanded Mystics add Queen Egbo from Indiana for Amanda Zahui B.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Mystics acquired Queen Egbo from the Indiana Fever for fellow center Amanda Zahui B., the teams announced Tuesday. Egbo, a 23-year-old who was the No. 10 pick in the 2022 draft, remains on her rookie contract, which features a team option for her fourth season. Zahui B., 29, was the No. 2 pick in 2015. In February, the Mystics acquired the rights to sign her from Las Vegas for two second-round picks, but she struggled in limited opportunities, averaging 2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12 games. She is in the final year of her contract.

“[We had] an opportunity to get a young player on a young player contract who has talent and has some particular skills that we are looking for,” General Manager Mike Thibault told The Washington Post. “She’s an elite rebounder, a good shot blocker. We see an upside.”

Advertisement

Washington (9-7), which has lost two in a row, hosts Indiana on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Egbo was named to the WNBA’s all-rookie team in 2022 after averaging 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. But after the Fever selected Aliyah Boston, who is set to be an all-star starter, with the top pick in this year’s draft, Egbo averaged just 2.9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 8.9 minutes. Previously a star at Baylor, Egbo posted 11.0 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior.

The shorthanded Mystics, who rank ninth in rebounds per game, were looking for help. Second-year center Shakira Austin suffered a hip injury June 25 and was ruled out for at least three weeks. Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne missed Sunday’s defeat at Dallas with a sprained left ankle, and her status remains unclear. Their absences left the Mystics severely undersized in Sunday’s 89-72 loss to the Wings.

Thibault said Egbo wouldn’t play alongside Austin but can play with anyone else on the roster.

“There’s an opportunity for her to step in and play pretty large minutes right now,” he said.

Also, the Mystics terminated the hardship contracts of guards Abby Meyers and Linnae Harper. Those cuts were necessary to stay under the salary cap after adding Egbo.

Gift this article Gift Article