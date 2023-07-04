Little details add up to big deficit as Nationals fall to Reds

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The collective groans of the 30,434 fans packed into Nationals Park on Tuesday afternoon became a repetitive stadium soundtrack that rewound every time the Washington Nationals made a mental mistake. If you’ve read this before, look away. The Nationals, so adamant about doing the little things correctly, didn’t in their annual Fourth of July matinee. And because they didn’t, they fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4. The first inning set the tone for the rest of the game, with the Reds taking advantage of the Nationals’ small mistakes on the base paths.

Matt McLain recorded the team’s first hit off Patrick Corbin, then hustled to second on what seemed like a routine groundball to left field. That was one little thing.

Then, Jonathan India drove McLain in to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. India went first to third on a Elly De La Cruz single — and when Lane Thomas tried to throw India out at third, he overthrew the cutoff man, allowing De La Cruz to advance to second. There was another little thing.

Spencer Steer, the ensuing batter, hit a pop fly into left-center field. CJ Abrams turned and ran back toward the ball, with Corey Dickerson and Derek Hill running in. The play is a tough one for a shortstop to make, and typically, an outfielder will call him off, but Dickerson and Hill slowed down to make way for Abrams, who lost the ball in the sun. The ball dropped between the three fielders. Abrams grabbed it and threw to third, where De La Cruz had just arrived. And Steer advanced to second because of the throw. Another little thing, resulting in another run for the Reds, who went ahead, 2-0.

“The outfielder has got to come get that ball,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “That’s not a play for our shortstop to go out that far. That ball’s up in the air for long enough that somebody’s got to call it and try to catch it.”

The mistakes didn’t help Corbin, who hasn’t had the benefit of strong defense behind him during his tenure in Washington. But poor defense didn’t absolve him of the damage the Reds did after that inning. Nick Senzel hit a three-run home run to left-center in the third inning to put the Reds out in front, 5-0. After the Nationals scored a run in the bottom of the frame, India hit his first home run of the game in the fourth to make it 6-1; he added a second in the sixth off Cory Abbott.

Corbin had one of his best outings of the year his last time out, getting plenty of swings and misses. On Tuesday, he only got three whiffs on 45 swings, though he was able to get through five innings. Still, he allowed 10 hits.

The defense continued to look out of sync, like when Luis García couldn’t catch a Dominic Smith throw on a pickoff play in the fifth inning. The play was ruled a stolen base, one of six for the Reds. After the game, Martinez put the responsibility not on catcher Riley Adams, but the pitching staff as a whole for not being quicker to the plate. And then there was Abrams, who fielded a routine groundball in the sixth, then stumbled over his own feet and slipped to the ground.

Brett Kennedy, making his first major league start since 2018, silenced everyone in the Nationals lineup early aside from Abrams, who doubled to open the third inning and eventually scored on a Thomas sacrifice fly. Abrams also hit a double with two outs in the fifth, and Hill singled to score him and cut the deficit to 6-2.

Then came the little mistakes at the plate for Washington. Thomas hit a ground-rule double, advancing Hill to third, and García came to the plate. He jumped ahead to a 2-0 count before swinging through a change-up below the zone. Then he swung again at nearly the same pitch and lined out to center field, spoiling a chance to cut into the lead before India’s second home run put the Reds up by five runs.

The Nationals did get another chance in the sixth when they opened the inning with a Jeimer Candelario walk followed by three singles in a row by Smith, Joey Meneses and Dickerson. The lead was suddenly 7-4, and when Adams was hit by a pitch, the bases were loaded with a prime chance to cut into the deficit.

But Abrams struck out chasing a splitter in the dirt for the first out. Hill swung through a slider outside of the zone for the second. And after taking a pitch, Thomas popped out to left field for the third out on a ball he normally feasts on. In the ninth, the Nationals stranded a pair of runners to end the game.

All little details, but added up, they proved to be much bigger in the end.

“The lack of hitting with guys on base [was a problem],” Martinez said. “[We] struck out [with the] bases loaded twice, and then we just struck out again with men on first and second. We’ve got to move the baseball. That’s who we are. We’ve got to get a good pitch to hit and get ready to hit.”

