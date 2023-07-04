As rain falls, Wimbledon celebrates Roger Federer’s reign

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WIMBLEDON, England — Any Brit will tell you it had been a glorious June, just glorious, weather-wise, but then the calendar flipped to July and Wimbledon began, so, you know. It was bound to happen. The relentless rain finally came Tuesday, alternating between driving, dripping, misting and spitting and prompting the satisfying schwoop opening of so many classic green and purple branded umbrellas that will cost you between $30 and $70, give or take, to purchase on-site. It did not chase away the most robust fans who possessed passage to the grounds but not the two covered show courts, though the forecast did discourage many fans from lining up and waiting to purchase last-minute tickets — at least compared to Monday’s bunch.

On Monday, the queue was such an overstuffed mess that Wimbledon’s official Twitter account took the rare measure of discouraging people to travel to the site.

Our Grounds are set to be at capacity today, which means those already in the Queue will be waiting several hours for admission.



We advise people intending to Queue today not to travel to Wimbledon. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

Wimbledon’s operations director Michelle Dite said Tuesday that 11,500 people joined the queue opening day as the event drew 42,815 spectators, the largest crowd since 2015 and up from 36,603 in 2022. Entry was slow in part because of extra security measures that have been put in place here following protests at major sporting events by environmental activists.

Tuesday was much calmer, both off and on-court, but that’s because hardly any tennis was played. The rain caused a near total wipeout, canceling all 69 matches and moving two holdovers from Monday that weren’t previously scheduled to take place on either Center Court or Court No. 1, both of which are covered by retractable roofs. The original six on the schedule that did take place did so without drama. Three of the six, the ones on Center Court, took place in front of a special visitor.

“It was amazing to have some royalty here, but also some tennis royalty as well,” Andy Murray said after beating his young countryman Ryan Peniston, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, in front of Roger Federer and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Club.

The club invited Federer, in his retirement, to attend a brief ceremony honoring his career and record eight Wimbledon singles titles, which Novak Djokovic is attempting to tie this year. The 41-year-old arrived in the royal box elegant as ever, wearing a sharp khaki-colored suit, blue striped shirt and polka-dot tie, and he waved as the crowd gave him a 90-second standing ovation, mouthing “thank you” all the while.

Wimbledon could have had a twofer Tuesday had seven-time champion Serena Williams not declined the invitation because of her pregnancy. She and Federer announced their respective retirements last year.

Murray was the perfect interviewee when asked after his match about the experience of playing front of the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The last time Federer watched the Scot here was during the 2016 London Olympics — only he was sitting in Stan Wawrinka’s player box then, pulling for Murray’s defeat.

“It was nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots,” Murray deadpanned Tuesday before wishing Federer and his family well. Federer’s face split into a wide grin as he nodded, pointed and laughed from across the stadium, as if joking with an old friend.

Not everyone was as lucky to have such a vaunted spectator in the audience. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was forced to beat France’s Jeremy Chardy, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, with just a one-time Grand Slam champion in the crowd. How awful. (That was his coach, former No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero).

“After the match I was with the phone checking everything I have, all the stories, all the posts. I saw that Roger Federer was here,” said the 20-year-old, who never played Federer during their brief overlap on tour. “I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want Roger Federer to watch one of my matches, obviously. I wish to talk a little bit with him. For me would be amazing. I hope to see him around more than once.”

As for the actual tennis, Murray, Alcaraz, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur all moved on in straight sets as they each threaten to win the title here — even Murray, maybe, in a long shot.

Third-seeded Elena Rybakina needed a set to settle in before defeating American Shelby Rogers, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Cameron Norrie, from Great Britain, played the longest match of the lot at two hours, 32 minutes, before taking down Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

After an unexpectedly quiet day, they’ll all sleep well knowing they won’t have to deal with the scheduling madness that surely awaits on Wednesday.

