How quitting AAU hoops helped Cam Gillus earn a college scholarship

Sidwell Friends guard Cam Gillus didn’t have a single Division-I offer following his sophomore season in 2021. So while Gillus’s friends spent that summer playing in front of college recruiters at tournaments, he made an unorthodox choice he hoped would help him earn a college scholarship: He skipped a summer of AAU basketball.

Gillus made the decision after a conversation with his coach, Eric Singletary, and local trainer Myron Flowers. Singletary and Flowers were honest with Gillus about his potential to play at the next level and how much he’d need to improve to do so. After they talked, Gillus opted to stay home and work with performance coaches, doing weight training and sprinting in the sweltering heat.

And after two summers training on his own, the risk paid off. Gillus received scholarship offers from Howard University, Bryant University, and Lehigh University. He ultimately committed to Lehigh in October 2022.

During that first summer, Gillus worked with Flowers and Darren McLinton, a skills development coach and who had played professional basketball in Europe. Flowers believed Gillus, who’s an undersized 5-foot-11, would benefit from improving his speed, flexibility and dexterity.

Gillus and Flowers worked out five days a week at Top Tier Columbia, a gym in Columbia, Md. Gillus trained alongside Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, among others. He worked on improving his upper body strength with circuit training and lots of repetitions with heavy weights and worked on his speed with plyometrics and ladder track exercises designed to increase his explosiveness.

Gillus wanted to get better at knocking down 15- to 25-foot jump shots. He hoped to improve his ballhandling skills and to learn to make correct reads in pick and roll when fatigued. He and McLinton worked on the fundamentals: dribbling, shooting and passing with both hands.

Every third workout, Gillus attempted between 500 and 600 shots inside Sidwell’s gym. McLinton helped Gillus develop counter moves to create separation for his shot or easy drives at the rim.

Gillus also made big changes to his nutrition, trading his love of fountain drinks and candy for a steady diet of water and granola bars. He ate leaner meats and a variety of vegetables, to help with recovery and reduce inflammation.

Back at Sidwell in the fall, Gillus noticed a difference in the team’s first open gym session, as defenders struggled to contain him.

“I got the rebound and pushed it in transition,” Gillus said. “… My speed was at a different level, and then I got into the lane and finished through contact.”

McLinton noticed improvements, too.

“I would go to his game and see him break the defense down and throw a hook pass to the backside corner with his left hand,” he said. “He wasn’t doing that the year before. Before, that might’ve been a two-handed overhead pass to get there.”

But Gillus knew he could make even greater strides. Even after classes began, he and Flowers continued training. For three days a week, Gillus drove himself and his younger brother, Caleb, from their home in Falls Church to Columbia for 6 a.m. workouts. Gillus trained for an hour, showered and made the 30-mile drive to Northwest D.C. in time for the 8 a.m. bell at Sidwell.

“I think it’s unequivocal how strong he had gotten,” Singletary said. “There’s certain things you can do physically on the court that also translates to your mental growth, and I think mentally he became a much stronger leader.”

The following summer, Gillus continued to work with Flowers and McLinton. Then, in September of Gillus’s senior year, Lehigh assistant coach Willie Jenkins contacted him on Twitter. The Mountain Hawks were in search of a point guard, and the two exchanged numbers and began to build a rapport. Weeks later, Jenkins and Lehigh Coach Brett Reed made separate trips to Washington to watch Gillus practice.

In October, Lehigh offered Gillus a day before his official visit to campus. Three days after he returned home, he committed to Lehigh on a Zoom call with Reed.

Gillus had been Sidwell’s starting point guard since his freshman year, and as a senior, he was determined to have a memorable season. Playing in an offense that was a blend of the Golden State Warriors’ split action and Bo Ryan’s Wisconsin swing offense, which is designed to create constant movement out of the low post, Gillus excelled. Singletary called him a “tremendously cerebral” guard who’s capable of thriving in any offense and said he’s “dynamic” in finding open teammates and knowing when to look for his shot.

In December, Sidwell played in a back-and-forth game against Whitney M. Young Magnet High School (Chicago) as part of the 2022 Gonzaga DC Classic Tournament. Trailing by a point with less than 15 seconds remaining, Gillus received the ball on a designed isolation play. He used a quick first step to get into the lane for the game-winning layup.

At the end of the season, Gillus was named first-team All-Met after averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The Quakers finished the year by winning the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and D.C. titles.

