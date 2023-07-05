Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna takes plea deal, has child porn charges dropped

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former University of Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna reached a plea agreement Wednesday after being arrested in November on charges related to child sexual abuse. Those charges were dropped as Kitna, 20, pleaded guilty in a Gainesville courtroom to two counts of disorderly conduct. Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones gave Kitna six months’ probation on each of the misdemeanor charges, per the Associated Press, but did not fine him or require him to register as a sex offender.

The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who reportedly was among the family members at the courthouse Wednesday, Jalen Kitna read aloud a statement in which he apologized to his family, friends and “those that care about me.”

“Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me,” he said. “The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them.

Advertisement

“The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward.”

Days after Kitna’s arrest, he was dismissed from the Gators’ program. A backup last season as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in limited action. Kitna was subsequently banned from the university’s campus until 2025 and, per reports, took classes online this spring while with his family in Texas.

“What we’ve got here today is a result that’s fair, and the right result,” Kitna’s attorney, Ron Kozlowski, said Wednesday to the Orlando Sentinel. “Obviously the state agrees, and we feel good about that. This is going to give Jalen an opportunity to move on to the next step, whatever that is.”

Ex-Gators QB Jalen Kitna reaches plea deal on child pornography allegations https://t.co/d28lEkqYV8 pic.twitter.com/hfYOEynsQ7 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) July 5, 2023

Kitna was arrested after a search of his residence that stemmed from a tip collected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a November news release from the Gainesville Police Department. Police said he admitted to a detective that he shared two images of child sexual abuse on the Discord platform, saying at the time he thought it was legal because he found the images on the internet.

Advertisement

After electronic devices belonging to Kitna were seized and searched, police said they found three additional images of concern. He was taken into custody on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

“We applaud the state for the thoroughness of its investigation, not only of the case, but also Jalen,” another Kitna attorney, Hank Coxe, said Wednesday. “That’s why we say it’s the right result in that the state shares our perspective.”

After Kitna read his statement in court, Miller-Jones told him, “My hope is that we never cross paths again. Go do something great with the rest of your life.”

Gift this article Gift Article