John Berylson, U.S. owner of English club Millwall, dies at 70

John Berylson, an American businessman and principal owner of the English soccer team Millwall, died July 4 at age 70. According to police in Falmouth, Mass., per multiple reports, Berylson lost control of a vehicle he was driving at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The car went off a road in the Cape Cod area and ended up resting against a tree. Berylson, a resident of Wellesley, Mass., was pronounced dead at the scene (via the Cape Cod Times).

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him,” Millwall, which competes in the EFL Championship, one rung below England’s top-tier Premier League, said in a statement Tuesday. “He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness. He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.”

We were so lucky to have you, Mr Chairman. pic.twitter.com/gsxKx089qp — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) July 5, 2023

The club noted that Berylson is survived by a wife and three children.

A spokesman for the Falmouth police department did not immediately respond Wednesday evening to a request for additional comment on the circumstances of Berylson’s death.

“I feel so desperately sad for John’s family,” Millwall CEO Steve Kavanagh said Wednesday in a statement, “and our thoughts and prayers are with them at what is just such a devastatingly cruel time.”

Kavanagh added that Berylson was undoubtedly “the best club owner I have ever worked with, and I would argue strongly that he was the best chairman of any club in this country.”

The founder of a Wellesley-based private-equity firm, Berylson became involved with Millwall in 2006. He took a controlling stake in the East London club the following year and, under his guidance, the Lions eventually earned a long-awaited promotion from the third-tier League One. They were relegated again in 2015 but returned to the Championship two years later.

Berylson “really did love the club,” team captain Shaun Hutchinson said in a video shared by Millwall on Wednesday. “He had so much time for every single person, whether it be fans or the players, and shook everyone’s hand. … He really was just an incredible guy, and the outpouring of love that we’ve seen on social media does it justice.”

