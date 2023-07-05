Nats can’t find a clutch hit and drop their third straight to Reds

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lane Thomas, the Washington Nationals’ best hitter, stepped to the plate in the second inning with the bases full and no one out. The Cincinnati Reds had just scored three runs in the top half, but here was a perfect chance to strike back. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The subsequent series of events summed up the Nationals’ Wednesday night, which ended with a 9-2 loss at Nationals Park.

Thomas fouled off a first-pitch cutter that jammed him, then swung at the next pitch in the same spot and sent a soft popup to first baseman Joey Votto. Luis García followed by digging himself into an 0-2 hole, fouling off three straight pitches out of the strike zone, then grounding into a double play.

“Chase, chase,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I don’t think we swung at a strike in two at-bats there. We got to get the ball in the zone. I try to talk to them about: ‘Hey, the pitchers are the ones, in that big moment, they got to throw strikes. So get a good ball you can handle and hit it hard.’ ”

Advertisement

The Reds (48-39) added on after that. The Nationals (34-52) continued to struggle with men in scoring position. The result was Cincinnati’s third straight win in this four-game series, with the finale set for Thursday afternoon.

The Nationals finished 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position — the lone hit was a bunt by Alex Call to load the bases in the second. And the run that they scored in the first inning wasn’t because of a hit — Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft threw a wild pitch that allowed Thomas to score, just beating Ashcraft’s tag at home. Keibert Ruiz grounded out to strand runners at second and third.

The following inning, Josiah Gray allowed a two-out solo shot to Votto to knot the score at 1. Then the Nationals’ defense made Gray’s outing that much more difficult. Jeimer Candelario fielded a grounder by Spencer Steer, but his errant throw hit Steer’s feet. Tyler Stephenson and Will Benson — the Reds’ Nos. 8 and 9 hitters — followed with back-to-back doubles to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead. García made a fielding error to extend the inning before Gray escaped with a groundout.

Advertisement

Gray, named the Nationals’ lone all-star Sunday, struggled with command in his final outing before the break. He threw 102 pitches in five innings, 55 of which were strikes. He walked three and hit a batter over his final two innings, allowing a run in each. TJ Friedl hit an RBI single in the fourth, and star rookie Elly De La Cruz blasted a solo home run to the second deck to start the fifth, giving the Reds a 5-1 lead.

“There’s always a lot more to be done,” said Gray, who enters the all-star break with a 3.41 ERA after allowing three earned runs Wednesday. “That’s all I got to say.”

Back in the second inning, Martinez asked the umpires to inspect De La Cruz’s bat because it had a clear casing around the knob. He removed it for his first at-bat while awaiting approval from MLB but had it on for the rest of the game — including on his home run swing in the fifth. MLB released a statement during the game saying the device was permissible and approved.

Advertisement

Martinez said he didn’t want to make a big deal of it, but he had never seen the device used during a game until Tuesday, when he saw De La Cruz sporting it on his bat.

Outside of the first two innings, the Nationals’ best opportunity came in the fourth, when they had two on with two out. But the rally ended when García flied out. The Nationals’ second run came via a Joey Meneses groundout in the seventh; that cut their deficit to 7-2.

Washington finished with 10 hits, nine of which were singles. Its inability to string them together at the right time has been a recurring theme.

“Those are big and good at-bats for us, and we got to execute,” García said through an interpreter. “In reality, unfortunately, we haven’t been doing it as a whole. And we’ve had a few opportunities.”

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ loss:

Call gets another shot

The Nationals recalled Call from Class AAA Rochester and designated Derek Hill for assignment as they continue to seek an interim solution in center field while Victor Robles is sidelined with a back injury. Robles is still rehabbing in West Palm Beach, Fla., and hasn’t resumed baseball activities. Call batted ninth and went 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Call, 28, was sent down to Rochester on June 16 after struggling offensively. Hill was firing on all cylinders for Rochester and was given an opportunity to play every day after Robles’s second stint on the injured list. But the 27-year-old, a first-round pick by Detroit in 2014, couldn’t replicate his success in the majors: In 13 games, he had more strikeouts (11) than hits (eight).

“There’s no doubt that things didn’t go the way I wanted to up here in the first stint,” said Call, who believes he has made the necessary adjustments. “I felt like it was just a good time to be like: ‘All right, let’s focus. I know I’m a great player. I know I’m a great hitter. I continue to play great defense. Let’s focus on getting back to being the player that I can be.’ ”

Candelario exits

Candelario was replaced by Michael Chavis to open the ninth inning.

Candelario tagged out Jake Fraley to end the third inning but came up shaking his hand. He took off his glove and was attended to by athletic trainer Paul Lessard but stayed in the game, going 1 for 4 at the plate.

Chavis struck out to end the game.

Gift this article Gift Article