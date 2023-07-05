Ryan Leonard and his ‘NHL-ready shot’ stand out at Caps’ development camp

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late in a small-ice game on Monday, the third day of the Capitals’ annual development camp, goaltender Mitchell Gibson skated over to forward Ryan Leonard, Washington’s pick at eighth overall in last week’s draft, and told him to score on his next shift. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I will,” Leonard replied. “You know I will.”

Leonard had a few words for opposing goaltender Chase Clark, letting him know that he was coming, and then did just what Gibson asked, firing a wrist shot off the underside of the crossbar and into the net for the winning goal. The goal was far from Leonard’s only standout moment across his week of development camp, but it encapsulates the 6-foot, 190-pound winger’s competitive nature — and his high-level shot.

“He can kind of release it from anywhere on the ice, and it’s tough to defend,” defenseman Ryan Chesley said. “It’s an NHL-ready shot.”

Advertisement

It’s expected that first-round picks will be a cut above the rest at development camp — Ivan Miroshnichenko, picked 20th in 2022, was also one of the top performers throughout the week — but Leonard nonetheless lived up to those expectations.

Even as one of the youngest players in the group, Leonard’s shot was visibly and audibly one of the hardest shots in camp, and the speed and deception of his release regularly caught the goalies by surprise. Though he admitted he hasn’t done much power skating work in the past, Leonard’s athleticism enabled him to perform well in the sessions with skating coach Wendy Marco. And while development camp isn’t intended to encourage physical play, Leonard didn’t shy away from making contact when the opportunity arose.

“He showed why we were so pleased to get him,” Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said. “Strong. Explosive. I think I said before, after the draft, his shot, and it was on display here at this development camp that we had. It’s not only accurate, not only does he have a quick release, but he has such a heavy shot. He is very competitive. He’s not afraid to take the puck to the net, and he’ll score goals in those tougher areas. Really, really happy with him.”

Advertisement

Leonard won’t be at the Capitals’ rookie camp in the fall; he’s headed to Boston College and NCAA players aren’t allowed to miss class for NHL team activities. But his week-long cameo at development camp offered a glimpse at his future NHL career and made it clear that when Leonard arrives as a pro, he has the tools to be an impactful player.

“Obviously this organization has a lot of trust in me,” Leonard said, “and I just want to prove them right.”

Despite being his team’s leading scorer in the three-on-three tournament to conclude camp, Leonard’s scoring prowess wasn’t quite enough to carry his squad to the tournament victory. The honor of lifting the trophy instead went to forward Andrew Cristall, the 5-foot-9 winger who showed off his skill all week, including scoring the tying goal in the final game of the tournament. Somewhat ironically, for a player known for his quick hands and flashy ability around the net, Cristall’s final goal in the tournament was an old-fashioned one-timer.

Advertisement

“Andrew Cristall, I thought, had a good camp,” Mahoney said. “You could see his hands and you could see his [hockey] sense. You could also see he needs to get a little bit stronger, for sure. But his team won the competition there. The hands and sense were on display there, too. He did very well.”

Edmundson hopes to ‘come into camp strong’

Defenseman Joel Edmundson, acquired on Saturday from the Montreal Canadiens, has dealt with extended injuries in each of the past two seasons. In October 2021, he injured his back on the first day of training camp and didn’t return to play until March. And last season, he suffered a lower-body injury before training camp and missed the first month of the season, and then missed another month later in the year with another lower-body injury.

Edmundson played the final 20 games of the season without issue. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound 30-year-old met with the media Wednesday and said he’s expecting to have a healthy season in Washington this coming year.

Advertisement

“I’ve been in the gym for about two months now,” Edmundson said. “I’m starting to skate. Body’s feeling really good. This summer I just want to have a full, healthy summer of training and come into camp strong. The last two seasons, I got injured right before camp, so I think that just put me behind the eight-ball right away and got my season off to a slow start while everyone was already buzzing.”

Gift this article Gift Article