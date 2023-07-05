Shohei Ohtani unlikely to pitch in All-Star Game as injuries strike Angels

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of baseball’s biggest stars said he is unlikely to be able to pitch in next week’s All-Star Game, capping a Fourth of July that carried more than its share of injury news for the Los Angeles Angels. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shohei Ohtani, voted a two-way all-star as one of the sport’s best pitchers and hitters, left Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand after giving up consecutive home runs for the first time in his career. He uncharacteristically gave up five runs and seven hits against the Padres in the 8-5 loss while striking out five and walking four.

“It’s going to be pretty tough. As of now I’m planning on not pitching,” Ohtani told reporters through an interpreter of his All-Star Game availability.

He is expected to be available as a hitter for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic, with Angels Manager Phil Nevin explaining that the blister is on “just the tip of the middle finger, and I think he’s going to be okay.”

Ohtani’s trouble came days after he said he had a cracked nail on his finger, and although he used an acrylic nail to attempt to solve the problem, the blister developed. “It wasn’t fully healed,” Ohtani said. “It just kind of got worse as the game went on.”

Ohtani has a 7-4 record with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100⅓ innings for the 45-43 Angels. At the plate, he is hitting .300 with 31 home runs; he is the only player in the majors to reach 30 homers so far this season.

The news about Ohtani, who expects to be able to pitch when the Angels return from the all-star break, came hours after the Angels placed three-time American League MVP Mike Trout on the injured list with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist that is expected to keep him out for several weeks, and after third baseman Anthony Rendon left Tuesday’s game in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off his leg.

“I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not,” Trout, who was injured when he fouled off a pitch Monday, said of his situation Tuesday. “We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks; some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals.”

Trout, who was named to his 11th all-star team and 10th straight as a starter, is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker will replace him on the AL all-star roster.

The Angels said Rendon has a left shin contusion and that X-rays were negative. However, the veteran third baseman was seen on crutches after Tuesday’s game.

He was uncertain whether he was headed to the IL but told reporters “it’s not looking good.”

