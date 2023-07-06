D.C. United’s Lewis O’Brien likely returning to England

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who has played almost every minute while on a short-term loan from a Premier League club, is likely to return to England soon because the sides have been unable to reach agreement on extending the deal, Coach Wayne Rooney said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The current pact expires July 16. For weeks, United has been seeking to extend the loan with Nottingham Forest through the end of the MLS season this fall.

“It’s probably looking more likely Lewis will be going back to England,” Rooney said. “We haven’t managed to get to an agreement with Nottingham Forest.”

O’Brien, 24, is expected to make his Audi Field farewell Saturday against Inter Miami, then make his final appearance July 15 at New England.

Rooney said United is close to signing a replacement, but one club official said “nothing is imminent.” The MLS transfer and trade window opened Wednesday and won’t close until Aug. 2. The team is in the market for multiple players.

United (8-9-5) hasn’t made the playoffs since 2019 and, with 12 matches left, is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, which will send nine teams to the postseason.

Aside from the loan negotiations, United also had the option of purchasing O’Brien’s contract. But because his market value is several million dollars, a loan extension was always the most realistic route.

“We knew what it was” when United agreed in the spring to acquire him on loan, Rooney said. “He’s been fantastic for us since he’s come in — [a player of] great character.”

United was fortunate to have acquired O’Brien in the first place. In January, he had been slated to join Blackburn Rovers, an English second-division side, on loan. Last-minute clerical issues prevented the move, and because he had not been registered by Forest to play the rest of the season, going abroad became the primary option.

Rooney and D.C. officials said O’Brien is drawing interest from clubs around England this summer, which affords Forest greater options in transferring or loaning him. He could also rejoin Forest, which will soon open training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season.

O’Brien has started 15 MLS matches and substituted just twice, totaling 15 minutes on the bench. He also missed one game because of an MLS suspension. Although he contributed just one goal and one assist, he brought value in his industriousness, vision and two-way play.

Notes: Defender-midfielder Victor Palsson has rejoined the squad after missing three matches to attend to family matters. Before that excused leave, he missed one game while on Icelandic national team duty. … Forward Ted Ku-DiPietro, who has not played since June 3, will need a few more weeks to recover from an ankle injury, Rooney said.

