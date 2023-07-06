Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud nursing injuries for slumping Mystics

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While much of the country was enjoying their Fourth of July, Mike and Eric Thibault found themselves busy tinkering with the Washington Mystics’ roster. A rash of recent injuries to key players left the team in need of some maneuvering. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Starting center Shakira Austin went down June 25 with a hip injury that was predicted to keep her out at least three weeks. Then two-time league MVP Elena Delle Donne was lost to an ankle sprain last week in Atlanta, and her status remains day-to-day as she has not participated in practices this week. Backup guard Kristi Toliver is out at least through next weekend’s all-star break because of plantar fasciitis. And Natasha Cloud is dealing with her own ankle tweak that forced her to miss Thursday’s practice.

That left the Thibaults retooling the roster, including a trade for Queen Egbo, while trying to enjoy the holiday.

“It’s not easy with all the changes, but we have been in this boat before,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “And most of the league in some form or another, this season, has been in this boat. … This week is a little bit of our turn, and then we can get to the break and see where we’re at.”

First, they had to terminate the hardship contracts of local fan favorite Abby Meyers and Linnae Harper to get under the salary cap before being able to execute the trade that sent Amanda Zahui B. to the Indiana Fever in a straight swap for Egbo. Meyers was signed to a hardship contract on June 20 after Li Meng went back to play for the Chinese national team in the Asia Cup. She just returned this week after winning the championship and is available to play moving forward. Harper was signed to a hardship contract June 30, coming straight from playing with Team USA in the 3x3 World Cup in Austria.

“Our team didn’t have a full roster, either,” Meng said through an interpreter. “So we faced a lot of challenges team-wise when we were back in Asia Cup. We did play to the spirits and the principles of the Chinese women’s national team because our core playing principle is teamwork and never give up when you’re facing challenges. So I also want to bring that spirit and thinking to the Mystics because we are also facing challenges team-wise.

“So for the rest of us, we need to go all out and never give up.”

The Fourth of July began with the release of Meyers and Harper before the trade went through. A day later, Harper was re-signed and Meng was set to active. Teams can go over the salary cap when signing hardship contracts. The return of Li and her sharpshooting made Meyers’s offense needed less than Harper’s defensive abilities. The Mystics rank ninth in rebounding, and the absence of Austin and Delle Donne leaves a hole in their rim protection and paint defense. Hence the move for Egbo, who was the No. 10 overall draft pick last year and made the all-rookie team after averaging 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks (fifth in the league).

“We kind of said at the start of practice that we’re in flux a little bit every day right now,” Thibault said. “People in, people out, but everybody that’s in, just do it with full commitment. Be more connected. Stick together. Take these games as their own thing, and then we’ll see where we’re at after the break.”

Washington hosts the Fever on Friday with both Delle Donne and Cloud expected to be listed as questionable. Egbo was scheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon, participate in shoot-around Friday morning and be available to play in the evening. Thibault said they’ll do whatever it takes for this final stretch, including throwing the new faces out there and using whatever lineups are necessary.

All of the injuries and tumult played a significant role in the Mystics (9-7) losing their past two games after winning six of eight, and now they have three more games to play before the all-star break. They’re in fourth place in the overall league standings with both the Atlanta Dream (8-8) and Chicago Sky (8-9) sneaking up from behind with three-game win streaks.

“Who wants to go on a break on a low?” Brittney Sykes said. “It’s one of those things where you want to sit with a win and not sit with a loss because now you’re just marinating, waiting to get your next game.

“These first 20 games, it came fast. So the next 20 is going to go even faster, and then that goes into playoffs. So we’ve got to prepare.”

