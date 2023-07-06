Unrivaled, domestic offseason option for WNBA stars, aims for Jan. launch

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are founding a new women’s basketball league, aimed to give top players an option to play domestically during the WNBA offseason once the league’s new prioritization rules go into full effect next year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new league will feature 30 professional players spread across six teams, playing games of three-on-three and one-on-one in Miami. The league, called Unrivaled, would run from January through March.

ESPN first reported the news on Thursday.

“It’s the ability for players to stay home, to be in a market like Miami where we can just be the buzz and create that with the best WNBA players,” Stewart told ESPN. “We can’t keep fighting [the WNBA’s prioritization rule]. It is a rule that takes away our choices, which should never be a thing, especially as women, but it is still a rule.”

The WNBA’s prioritization rules, which take effect this year and were collectively bargained in 2020, require players with two or more years of league experience to report to training camp on time or by May 1 — whichever is later — or face a fine. They will be suspended for the year if they miss the start of the season. Starting in 2024, players will be suspended for the season if they don’t arrive by the start of training camp or at least by May 1.

Advertisement

Many WNBA players regularly compete in Europe and elsewhere on contracts worth considerably more than those stateside. As a result, a number of those players routinely report late because their overseas teams are still active when the WNBA season begins in mid-May.

“We remain committed to the WNBA, however there’s a problem that exists, which is players having to choose whether to play overseas to maximize earnings in the winter or stay home with family,” Collier said on Twitter. “We’ve decided to create our own solution.”

Stewart, a former league MVP who played in Turkey this offseason, had called prioritization “one of the biggest disconnects between players and the WNBA and Board of Governors.” The New York Liberty star told ESPN the idea for Unrivaled began to materialize as she considered the future of her overseas playing career with her wife expecting the couple’s second child this fall.

Advertisement

Collier, a three-time all-star with the Minnesota Lynx, stopped playing overseas after she gave birth to her first child in 2022. She said the idea of a family trying to navigate child care overseas was her primary motivation.

In Unrivaled, Stewart and Collier’s goal is to secure enough private funding and sponsorships to compensate players for the contracts they would be giving up overseas because of new league rules.

“We’ve all been talking and realizing that we’re missing a moment, having a lot of our players be overseas or not playing basketball [during the offseason],” Stewart said. “I think top players, they want to be playing, right? They want to be home, they want to be playing, but it has to make sense. It has to be right and the money has to be right. And I think that’s what Unrivaled is trying to do.”

Gift this article Gift Article