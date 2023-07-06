For women’s golf, U.S. Open at Pebble Beach marks a course correction

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — When Annika Sorenstam announced in 2008 that she would be retiring from full-time competitive women’s golf, the most recognizable figure in the sport had virtually nothing left to accomplish after a Hall of Fame career that included 10 major championships and 72 wins on the LPGA Tour.

She soon had two children with husband Mike McGee and spent the better part of a decade devoting attention to her family. The Swedish sensation came back in 2021 to win the U.S. Senior Women’s Open and qualify for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, where she missed the cut.

The thought of accepting exemptions into other major championships didn’t much cross her mind — until the U.S. Golf Association offered her a spot at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, which is being contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time.

Such is the allure of the breathtaking venue that Jack Nicklaus has said he would choose if he had just one round remaining.

“That’s one of the reasons why I’m here because I think it’s really special,” said Sorenstam, a three-time champion at this event. “I’m sure other players have said the same thing, but I think when we get a chance to tee it up on these iconic, historic, pedigree courses, it elevates the event in so many ways.”

Pebble Beach has hosted six U.S. Opens on the men’s side in its storied history, most recently in 2019. But the women were not afforded the opportunity until this year despite past assurances that the crown jewel of the sport’s five major championships would be played at Pebble Beach before 2023.

The snub underscored the challenges that players and officials on the LPGA Tour have faced in their attempts to expand the women’s game to a broader audience and bring prize money more in line with what their male counterparts receive. This year’s U.S. Women’s Open closed the disparity somewhat, with the total purse a record $11 million, an increase of $1 million from last year. Still, that represents a little more than half of the record $20 million distributed at this year’s men’s event at Los Angeles Country Club.

“I would say playing for bigger purses and not playing on iconic venues is not a sustainable model,” said Michelle Wie West, the winner of the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open who announced last year that she’s transitioning out of playing professionally full time after this week. “It’s kind of a chicken-and-egg situation, but I do believe that when you have our women on iconic venues such as Pebble Beach, the fans love it. The fans are the ones that are driving the media value.”

The arrival of this event at Pebble Beach punctuates an unmatched run of women’s major championships at fabled venues. Two weeks ago, Baltusrol Golf Club hosted the Women’s PGA Championship, with Ruoning Yin winning by a shot thanks to a birdie on the 72nd hole.

Last year’s Women’s PGA made its debut at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. The Women’s British Open in 2022 was held at Muirfield in Scotland for the first time. Women were not permitted as members there until 2017.

The women also have gotten a significant boost with the addition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, first held in 2019 and played at the same venue as the Masters. Women were not permitted to join Augusta National until 2012, when the club admitted two, including former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

Next year’s Solheim Cup, the biennial team event between the United States and Europe, will be played at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club for the first time. The private facility in Gainesville, Va., has hosted a record four Presidents Cups, a similar match-play event between American and international men.

Future U.S. Women’s Open sites include Oakmont in Pennsylvania, Oakland Hills in Michigan, Riviera in Southern California and Merion outside Philadelphia — all of which have hosted men’s majors. But before this latest stretch, the women had played major championships at less-heralded venues than the men.

The men have played at Oakland Hills, but the women’s event was held elsewhere in Michigan at Indianwood. Southern Hills in Oklahoma has hosted the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship for the men; the women have played U.S. Opens in the state at Muskogee and Cedar Ridge.

“As you can see with Pebble bookending this impressive lineup, we feel like this is a wonderful way for us to indicate to all those little girls who are coming up in golf that we feel just as special about them as we do the men,” USGA President Fred Perpall said. “We hope this sends a really strong message for the future.”

Anticipation for the U.S. Women’s Open received a bump from a talented and youthful field of 156. Most notable is Rose Zhang, 20, who will make her first U.S. Women’s Open start since she turned professional in May.

The betting favorite owns the women’s course record at Pebble Beach at 9-under-par 63, set in the fall at the Carmel Cup while playing for Stanford, where Zhang became the first woman to win consecutive NCAA individual titles.

She tees off in Thursday’s opening round at 5:35 p.m. Eastern time as part of a marquee grouping with Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson. Ko, 26, has won two major championships and in 2015 became the youngest player, male or female, to be ranked No. 1 in the world. (She was 17 years 9 months 9 days old.) Henderson, 25, also owns two triumphs at majors, most recently last year’s Evian Championship.

The first-round morning tee times include an 11:50 a.m. group comprising world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, a two-time major champion; and Americans Nelly Korda, ranked second, and Lexi Thompson, ranked 13th. Sorenstam, Wie West and In Gee Chun, the 2022 Women’s PGA champion who owns two other major titles, are in a group that tees off at 11:28.

“It’s definitely nice to come to a very historic place, a place that I’ve only seen,” Lydia Ko said. “The men play here, with the U.S. Amateur, Gary Woodland winning the last U.S. Open here, and obviously the AT&T [on the PGA Tour] that gets played here every year. It’s nice to be a part of that history.”

