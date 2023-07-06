At U.S. Women’s Open, amateurs make quite the splash at Pebble Beach

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Irish amateur Aine Donegan played in a team golf event in Scotland last weekend before she made the trip to California for the U.S. Women’s Open. Her 30-hour journey to Pebble Beach Golf Links included stops in Dublin, Newark and San Francisco. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Donegan’s clubs, however, didn’t arrive until Tuesday, two days before she was set to tee off at the storied venue playing host to the crown jewel of the women’s Grand Slam for the first time. Then, upon unzipping her golf travel bag, Donegan found her driver badly damaged.

Forced to play with the new set of clubs she had been using for practice early this week and making her first start at a major, the LSU junior still managed to shoot a 3-under-par 69 Thursday and finish the opening round one stroke behind leaders Xiyu Lin of China and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea.

Advertisement

Donegan was among three amateurs within two shots of the lead. American Amari Avery, a junior at Southern Cal, and Italy’s Benedetta Moresco, a junior at Alabama, were also lurking after carding 2-under 70s in the morning wave.

“It’s like everything happens for a reason, that the clubs were late, and then the driver came and it was broken, and then all of a sudden I have no choice but to put this Ping driver in,” Donegan said. “Out here you need to drive the ball well, hit the fairway. The rough is really thick, and if you’re not hitting the fairways, you’re going to be struggling, and luckily for me it all worked out.”

After starting on the No. 10 tee and making bogeys on her first two holes, Donegan jump-started her round by holing out from 96 yards for an eagle at the 376-yard par-4 15th. She aimed right of the flagstick on the advice of her caddie and coach, Gary Madden, and the ball bounced several times on the putting surface before spinning back and dropping into the hole, bringing the gallery around the green to its feet.

Advertisement

She followed that with a birdie at the par-3 17th and carded four more birdies on her second nine, completing the round in a crowded group tied for second.

“Definitely at the top,” Donegan said when asked where her inaugural round at Pebble Beach ranked in her golf career. “No doubt about it. Let’s just say it wouldn’t be the first time I started bogey-bogey. For me to come back then and finish how I finished and play the rest of the rest of the round, I’m really proud of myself.”

So, too, was Avery, who had a spotlight thrust upon her at age 8 when she was featured in the 2013 Netflix documentary “The Short Game” about some of the top youth golfers in the world descending on famed Pinehurst to compete in the U.S. Kids World Championship.

Dubbed “Tigress” by her father, who envisions his daughter following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, Avery started with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 and added two more on Nos. 15 and 17 in her second U.S. Women’s Open. She missed the cut in 2021 at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Avery secured a spot in this week’s field of 156 by earning medalist honors at U.S. Women’s Open final qualifying in early June at Rancho Santa Fe (Calif.) Golf Club with a 36-hole total of 1-under 143. The winner of the California Women’s Amateur in 2019, she is the 10th-ranked amateur in the world.

“It’s so surreal,” said Avery, who grew up in Riverside, Calif., some 400 miles south of Monterey Peninsula. “I catch myself on every hole just kind of looking out to the ocean and just appreciating the fact that I’m even here, and playing a U.S. Open here as well is even more special.”

While amateurs dotted the first page of the leader board, some of the world’s highest ranked professionals plummeted and face a steep climb to make the cut.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko carded a bogey or worse on seven holes, including a double at No. 17, and finished with a 79. The two-time major champion from South Korea is making her seventh start at the U.S. Women’s Open. Her best finish came in 2020 with a tie for second place.

Advertisement

Peril also befell American Nelly Korda, who played in the same group as Ko. The second-ranked player in the world, who recently took time off to address an ailing back, shot a 40 on her inward nine and finished at 4-over 76. The third member of the group was American Lexi Thompson, ranked 13th in the world, who shot a 2-over 74.

Also at 4 over was world No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand. The two-time major champion had her round derailed with a quadruple bogey at the par-3 fifth. She played in a group with Canada’s Brooke Henderson, also a two-time major champion, who shot a 1-under 71, and American Rose Zhang.

The highly decorated former amateur finished at 2-over 74, unable to extend momentum gained from birdies at Nos. 3 and 4 in her first U.S. Women’s Open as a professional and her third start overall since she yielded her amateur status last month.

Gift this article Gift Article