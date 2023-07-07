Mystics, minus three regular starters, bounce back to fight off Fever

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early in the fourth quarter, Brittney Sykes accelerated past an Indiana Fever defender before floating a right-handed layup off the glass, absorbing contact as she crashed to the floor on the baseline. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Admiring her work, Sykes laid on her back and let out a celebratory scream toward the rafters before teammates helped her to her feet to complete the three-point play. Her intensity exemplified the overall effort Friday of the Washington Mystics, who got back on track with a 96-88 win against the Fever at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Coming off an underwhelming loss at Dallas, the Mystics (10-7) played with a noticeable uptick in intensity and physicality. The result was a 55-40 lead at halftime. Brittney Sykes jump-started the Mystics’ offense, scoring 18 points and making four three-pointers in the first half as the team shot 57.6 percent from the field.

Indiana (5-13) closed the gap in the second half as the Mystics cooled off, cutting the lead to five late in the fourth. But the Mystics, playing without two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne, starting guard Natasha Cloud and starting center Shakira Austin, hit their free throws down the stretch to snap a two-game losing streak.

Sykes led all scorers with 29 points and Ariel Atkins added 26 points and 11 rebounds. Lexie Hull led Indiana with 20 points and NaLyssa Smith contributed 19.

“We just keep rallying. Stuff just keeps happening and we keep rolling with it. We’re constantly just making sure that we lift each other up and that’s what I’m enjoying about this team,” Atkins said. “Basketball is a game of ebbs and flows. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. But at the end of the day, the beautiful part about it is that you get to do it with people to the left and to the right of you.”

The absences of Delle Donne and Austin were a particular concern for Coach Eric Thibault considering the Fever’s frontcourt of Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s WNBA draft, and Smith.

Despite allowing 42 points in the paint, aggressive double teams and ball denial made things difficult for Indiana.

“We were just intentional about getting on the boards, especially after the last game. … We can chuckle about it now but we hold ourselves accountable and we knew that it was no excuse [that] we didn’t have bigs because it’s an effort thing,” said Sykes. “You saw the effort behind trying to control the boards and just keep them off. If we keep doing that, we get hard fought wins like this.”

The undersized Mystics outrebounded Indiana by five and produced of 10 offensive rebounds.

“We had eight people and everybody brought everything they had. Those are special wins when you’re shorthanded to be able to band together,” Thibault said. “Played with great energy to start the game the way we did but specifically, Brittney and Ariel were sensational.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Egbo debuts

Three days after the Fever traded center Queen Egbo to Washington, she made her Mystics debut against her former team. Egbo joined the Mystics on Thursday and participated in shoot-around Friday morning before she was thrown straight into the fire in her first game. Coming off the bench, Egbo played 15 minutes, finishing with three points, two rebounds and two assists. Her physicality, both on defense and as a screener, stood out.

“When she played against us, she’s played great, her athleticism and her ability to make an impact whenever she steps on the floor, whether that be defensively or rebounding,” Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said. “I’m glad she’s on our team.”

Atkins spinning a record?

Atkins made one of her two three-point attempts Friday, leaving her one behind Ivory Latta for the franchise’s record.

“Both fearless shooters. Ivory and Ariel both aren’t going to pass up open shots which is great,” Thibault said pregame. “Ariel is an interesting one in that she started off her career pretty much shooting corner threes in our offense and has evolved and done more, becoming more of a focal point. It’s been fun to watch that evolution.”

McCray-Penson honored

Nikki McCray-Penson, the first player assigned to the Mystics as an expansion team in 1996, was honored with a moment of silence before tip-off. McCray-Penson, who will be inducted into the Mystics’ Hall of Fame on Aug. 20, died at 51.

“She’s somebody that’s obviously a huge figure in the history of the Mystics franchise. It’s a big loss across the women’s basketball world,” Thibault said. “It’s a big loss and is weighing heavy tonight. We’re going to miss her.”

McCray-Penson was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a longtime women’s college basketball coach and a 2012 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

“It’s Nikki McCray, it’s not like you don’t know who that is and what she’s done for women’s basketball as a whole,” Atkins said. “Obviously, I didn’t know her personally, but whenever you lose one in the basketball community, especially somebody who was a part of something that you’re a part of, it’s hard. I feel like tonight we did the best we could to honor the way that she played the game.”

Up next

The Mystics will hit the road to face the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at 3 p.m.

