By most measures, the Washington Nationals are among the best teams in baseball at pinch hitting. Only two teams have their pinch hitters reach base at a higher rate. Only two teams slug for a higher percentage. Only two have a higher on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And the Nationals almost never do it. No team has sent fewer pinch hitters to the plate this season than Washington. And if your name is Luis García, CJ Abrams or Keibert Ruiz, grab your helmet and your bat, because regardless of the opposing pitcher or the situation at hand, you’re hitting.

But if you’re a middling (read: bad) team, and you perform one particular aspect of the game better than almost anyone, wouldn’t you want to do it more often?

“We want these guys to be everyday players for us,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “And I’ve got to give them the opportunity to see if they can do that.”

What this amounts to is a season-long experiment, one in which there will be more than a few runs — and wins — left on the table. Of the 150 players who qualify for the batting title in their league, García, Abrams and Ruiz rank 129th, 130th and 143rd in OPS. They are, by the numbers, perfect candidates to have a veteran come off the bench and deliver a solid, professional at-bat in a key spot.

Holding your breath? Don’t. Martinez hasn’t pinch hit for any of those players — the players the Nats are billing as their next core — even once this season. And he’s not going to start anytime soon.

“It’s more about their development,” Martinez said. “I look at some of the things, but we want to see if these guys can play every day. There’s days … [when] we get into the summer and it starts getting hot, against some lefties, I’ll give them days off just to give them a breather.

“But when they’re in the game, I want them in the game. I want them to understand what it means to go out there and compete no matter who’s pitching. I want to see what they can do.”

The Nationals are not in last place in the National League East because Martinez doesn’t pinch hit for his younger players. There’s a long list of reasons they’re on pace for nearly 100 losses, and a single at-bat a couple times a week doesn’t come close to leading the way.

But a roster that is, on most nights and against most opponents, flat-out overmatched should be looking for every slight advantage it can find. One of those would be left-right platoon advantages, particularly when immature players are facing heat-throwing relievers in the pivotal moments of a game. One way to cover up weaknesses would be to prevent them from being exposed in the first place.

Abrams and García are both left-handed hitters. Naturally, they hit far better against right-handed pitchers — a .736 OPS vs. .546 against lefties for Abrams, .697 vs. .628 for García. Ruiz is a switch hitter who hits better right-handed, so he’s more successful against lefties — a .753 OPS against southpaws vs. .610 against right-handers.

Depending on the starting pitcher, the Nationals have a capable hitter from one side available on the bench: Stone Garrett from the right side and Corey Dickerson from the left. Most managers would look to use Garrett for Abrams or García late in a game if they’re facing a left-handed reliever and Dickerson for Ruiz if he’s up against a right-hander.

Garrett has reached base five times in 10 pinch-hit appearances; Dickerson twice in six times up. They have helped Nats pinch hitters post a .905 OPS. And through 87 games, they have only had 30 pinch-hitting plate appearances, fewest in baseball. Six teams — led by Detroit, with 107 — have at least three times as many attempts. Those are teams that are trying to use their entire rosters to exploit even the slightest advantage, and managers putting their players in the best position to succeed.

But even when you focus on the narrowest element of this Nationals season, you touch on the broadest themes: The young players have to develop if they’re going to be the reason a losing club becomes a winner again. There’s a cost, in the present, but there’s also a reason behind it.

“If they’re not successful at it, I want to see how they act,” Martinez said. “I want to see how they react to it. … There’s gonna come a point in time where they can do it, great. If they can’t, that’s a conversation that I’ll have with [General Manager Mike Rizzo] later on, what we see. But for right now, they’re the future of our organization, and I want to see what they can do every day.”

This fits into the larger there-will-be-ups-and-downs-with-these-guys narrative of the Nats’ summer. They say they appreciate Martinez sticking with them.

“It definitely gives me confidence,” García said through an interpreter. “And it’s nice to know that the manager wants me in there in those situations. I’m very happy about that.”

“It’s good to know that he has faith in me,” Abrams said.

There’s a delicate element to all of this, because showing faith if it results in failure — even repeated failure — could wear on a young player’s psyche. Indeed, Martinez said he thinks about sending up a pinch hitter “every day.” But he would rather let his players — whom he wants to be pillars — learn from experience.

They’re trying to do that. Against Cincinnati on the Fourth of July, Abrams came to the plate with the bases loaded in a three-run game in the sixth. He already had two doubles. But in the key Nats at-bat of the game, he admitted afterward that “nerves” got to him. He swung through a first-pitch breaking ball out of the zone en route to a strikeout.

The fact that the designated hitter is now in the National League has lessened strategy for managers and opportunities for bench players. It has forced managers to figure out new ways to keep reserves engaged and sharp. By sticking with the players he needs to be good next year and beyond, Martinez is willing to suffer in the present in the name of a better future.

“As a young player, you want to see if they can do it,” Martinez said. “You’re trying to develop everyday players. Eventually they’re going to determine what they can do. But I want to give them the opportunity to be that everyday guy.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Nats had the tying run on third and the winning run on second in the bottom of the 10th against the Reds. Ruiz was due up against all-star closer Alexis Díaz. Michael Chavis, who had homered in his only pinch-hit appearance of the year, was the last man on the bench.

Martinez stuck with Ruiz, who swung at a 1-1 slider that was below the strike zone. The result — a soft flyball to center that ended the game — was predictable. And the next time that situation comes up, regardless of who’s on the bench, Ruiz will get the chance again.

