Nats continue slump, but CJ Abrams shows a little something at the top

When Manager Dave Martinez released his lineup shortly before game time, CJ Abrams’s name was at the top of it. It was his first time leading off in a Nationals uniform. So Abrams emerged from the dugout before the bottom of the first near the on-deck circle instead of watching his teammates from the dugout like he typically does. And then he stepped into the batter’s box hoping to spark the Nationals offense in what would become a 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers, Washington’s 15th loss in its past 16 home games.

Abrams didn’t provide the spark Martinez might have sought, but he certainly offered a glimpse of being the speedy leadoff hitter who could set the table for the rest of the lineup — the type of player the Nationals were hoping for when they acquired him at last year’s trade deadline. Abrams finished 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base and added a few defensive gems.

The Nationals’ offense came solely from the bat of Joey Meneses, who hit a pair of solo home runs.

“I’m always trying to get on base, just different spot in the lineup,” Abrams said. “I’ll see more pitches, more [at-bats]. I have fun out there. On defense, trying to make plays for my pitcher and on offense trying to get on base and steal bases.”

In 2022, he batted in the No. 2 hole in his final nine starts of the season. But Abrams and Luis García opened the season at the bottom of the order; Martinez didn’t want them to be too aggressive.

Abrams has a chase percentage of 38.1 this season, though Martinez said Abrams has done a better job recently of being more selective with his swings. Abrams was 17 for 54 (.315) in his past 16 games, and with 289 plate appearances under his belt entering Friday, Martinez felt it was time.

The Rangers (52-37) ambushed Trevor Williams in the top of the first inning, putting runners on second and third after Marcus Semien walked and Corey Seager doubled to open the game. Adolis García drove in Semien on a groundout, and Seager scored on Jonah Heim’s single.

Then came Abrams’s first at-bat, which ended in a groundout to second base. Meneses followed two batters later with his first home run in two months, trimming the deficit to 2-1. Meneses added his second in the sixth, giving him as many home runs in Friday’s game as he had in the Nationals’ previous 87.

Abrams was selective in his first at-bat, seeing five pitches. His approach was an encouraging sign that continued as the game progressed. Abrams drew a seven-pitch walk in the third inning, setting up a scoring opportunity for the Nationals (34-54) after Alex Call singled in the previous at-bat. But Lane Thomas grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Abrams’s third at-bat ended in a single after he saw six pitches off Cody Bradford. He stole second base to give Thomas another opportunity, this time with two outs. But Thomas popped out to first base to end the fifth inning. Abrams struck out swinging on three pitches in his final at-bat in the seventh.

“Yeah, I’ve been working on it,” Abrams said about his plate discipline. “That’s when I’m going good. When I can shrink the zone and hit my pitch is when things go good.”

Williams found trouble again in the fifth after getting the first two outs. He then allowed three straight hits. Nathaniel Lowe singled and García doubled before Josh Jung hit a two-run single to extend Texas’ lead to 4-1.

Williams ended the fifth inning at 94 pitches, but after Martinez used six relievers to cover Thursday’s game following a rain delay, he stretched Williams one more inning. Williams retired the side to finish the sixth inning at 110 pitches before Meneses cut the lead to 4-2.

Before Friday’s game, the Nationals recalled Joan Adon from Class AAA Rochester and optioned Joe La Sorsa. Adon was scheduled to start for Rochester on Thursday, but the Nationals brought him up as a fresh arm. La Sorsa threw 51 pitches two days ago and wouldn’t have been able to give the team length.

Adon was the team’s fifth starter to open the 2022 season, but had a 7.10 ERA in 14 starts. He struggled to throw strikes consistently, and when he did he often left mistakes over the plate that opponents hammered. Seager, the first batter Adon faced, blasted a 2-0 fastball into the seats in left-center field to open the seventh, then Adon gave up a solo home run to García that gave the Rangers a 6-2 lead. They tacked on another run off Adon in the eighth.

The Nationals’ lineup didn’t prove much pop outside of Meneses. The Nats finished 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base. They were missing a significant piece of their order with Jeimer Candelario (right knee) sidelined.

Friday’s lineup provided a glimpse of what Martinez could be dealing with after the trade deadline if a player such as Candelario is moved. And there was Abrams was at the top of it. He will be for the foreseeable future, and he showed he might be ready for the opportunity.

“He’s been getting better and you can see that the way he’s playing,” Martinez said. “I wanted to move him up there. I wanted to see if he gets better pitches. I wanted to see how he handled himself about swinging at better pitches. Tonight was a great night for him.”

