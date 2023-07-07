Women’s basketball legend Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former women’s basketball star Nikki McCray-Penson, a standout at Tennessee who was the first player assigned to the expansion Washington Mystics in 1998, has died. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, longtime women’s college basketball coach and 2012 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee was 51. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A spokesperson at Rutgers, where McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach, confirmed her death but did not give a cause. Maria Cornelius of 247Sports reported McCray-Penson was battling breast cancer for a second time after initially being diagnosed in 2013 with the disease that took her mother’s life in 2018.

After starring at Collierville (Tenn.) High School, McCray-Penson was the SEC Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995 under legendary Tennessee Coach Pat Summitt and helped lead the Lady Vols to the 1995 Final Four. The two-time all-American was named MVP of the American Basketball League and won a title with the Columbus Quest in 1997 before leaving the ABL for the upstart WNBA, which began play in 1997 and added the Detroit Shock and Mystics as expansion teams a year later.

McCray-Penson averaged a team-high 17.7 points per game in the Mystics’ inaugural season, when Washington led the league in attendance despite a 3-27 record. The 5-foot-11 guard became a fan favorite over her four years in D.C., which included three all-star selections, before being traded to the Indiana Fever.

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of former Mystics player Nikki McCray-Penson.



A 2x Olympian, Nikki lit up every room she walked in.



We send our deepest condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/bNp1LYx9Nt — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 7, 2023

“D.C. always had the greatest fans, and it’s a place that will always hold a special place in my heart,” McCray-Penson said in 2019, before the Mystics won their first title.

Advertisement

“Nikki was one of the most positive people in the game,” former Mystics President Susan O’Malley tweeted Friday.

I just learned that one of the original @WashMystics Nikki McCray has passed away. Was lucky enough to reconnect with her @GamecockWBB Nikki was one of the most positive people in the game. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/KGFELVvuKO — Susan O'Malley (@1lasooz) July 7, 2023

McCray-Penson retired from the WNBA at 34 in 2006 and launched her coaching career as an assistant at Western Kentucky. In 2008, she joined former Olympic teammate Dawn Staley’s original coaching staff at South Carolina, and helped build the Gamecocks into a powerhouse. South Carolina made six NCAA tournament appearances during McCray-Penson’s nine years in Columbia and captured the school’s first women’s basketball national title in 2017. That success led Old Dominion to give McCray-Penson her first head coaching job.

“Blessings come in different forms, but working with Nikki for the last nine years has been life fulfilling,” Staley said at the time. “ODU’s past, present and future players and the Lady Monarch community have gotten a gem of a person and head coach.”

Advertisement

McCray-Penson went 53-40 in three seasons at Old Dominion, and was named 2020 C-USA Coach of the Year after leading the Monarchs to a 24-6 record. She was then hired by Mississippi State and went 10-9 in the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 season before stepping down in October 2021 to focus on her health.

“Over the past several weeks, I have been faced again with health concerns I had hoped were behind me,” McCray-Penson said. “In light of these developments, I have decided to step away from coaching in order to devote my full time and energy to addressing those issues.”

McCray-Penson returned to coaching in 2022, when she was hired as an assistant at Rutgers.

“My heart is so heavy,” Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson, who played for McCray-Penson at Mississippi State before transferring in 2022, tweeted Friday. “One of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met. The one who genuinely went out their way to understand me when I was so misunderstood. The one who was always there. You fought so long and hard and I am so grateful to have known you. I love you. Rest easy.”

My heart is so heavy💔. One of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met. The one who genuinely went out their way to understand me when I was so misunderstood. The one who was always there. You fought so long and hard and I am so grateful to have known you. I love you. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/qntsFVUE0M — RJ👑 (@iamthathooper) July 7, 2023

Gift this article Gift Article