Tennis players grapple with possibility of taking Saudi money

WIMBLEDON, England — Over the past year and a half, as initiatives by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund forced an acrimonious split in men’s golf, most professional tennis players concluded Saudi involvement in their sport was a question of when, not if. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That anticipation has resonated differently among men’s and women’s players, though in most cases, players say tennis can learn from what golf continues to go through in the wake of the PGA Tour’s about-face and merger with LIV Golf, the rebel tour backed by the PIF.

“The PGA kind of went through a rough patch, then they decided to do something with” the PIF, world No. 4 Jessica Pegula said. “A lot of the players felt really blindsided by it. I don’t think we want to get to that point. I don’t think we want to repeat what they just did.”

Yet even as Saudi involvement in the sport feels inevitable, there are distinct conversations happening at Wimbledon — as is almost always the case in a sport without a single, unified governing body.

Both tours already conduct business in countries who have faced recent controversy over their human rights records. There are annual tournaments held in both Qatar and China, where the WTA recently resumed operations after a 16-month boycott due to concerns over the safety of the Chinese player Peng Shuai.

But to many players, partnering with Saudi Arabia presents a different question. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said playing in Saudi Arabia is “definitely something I would have to think about,” though it would be a trickier calculus should the country begin to host significant tournaments that penalize players who skip out.

For 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, the question is about the structure of the investment.

“I think that we as individual sport on a global level are probably closest to golf in terms of how we see sports,” Djokovic said Saturday. “I think from that example we can probably learn a lot, some positives, some negatives, and try to structure a deal if it’s going in that direction in a proper way that is going to protect the integrity and tradition and history of this sport, but still be able to grow it in such way that it will be appropriate.”

WTA players may have a different set of thorns to wade through.

At an event in London last week celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the WTA, the association’s Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said he took meetings with Saudi officials in the capital, Riyadh, in February, as the WTA explores a partnership with the kingdom. Simon declined a request for an interview but in a statement to The Post said the organization has not yet entered into any formal agreements.

Still, his comments in London came just days after the WTA announced a pledge to raise prize money at significant tournaments and close the gender pay gap between its players and the ATP’s by 2033.

The stakes of a Saudi partnership therefore seem higher for the WTA: they need the money.

But its players are contending with the country’s abysmal human rights record in addition to the fact that Saudi Arabia has an equally poor record on women’s rights, specifically, as well as laws that ban homosexuality. Unlike the ATP, the WTA has a handful of openly gay players.

“Many issues concerning this country. Honestly, tough to talk about,” said world No. 10 Daria Kasatkina, who is gay and often travels with her partner while competing. “Of course, it’s easier — and also they are talking with ATP. It’s easier for the men because they feel pretty good there, let’s say. We don’t feel the same way. … Money talks in our world right now. For me, I don’t think that everything is about the money. Unfortunately not everything is dependent just on us, and particularly me.”

To some, the women’s tour partnering with the PIF would be a way to force progress in Saudi Arabia. WTA founding member and legendary equal rights activist Billie Jean King, at the anniversary event in London last week, expressed her support for talks with the country, saying, “How are we going to change things if we don’t engage?”

If that change happens to come with other motivations, so be it, said world No. 6 Ons Jabeur, a Tunisian who made history as the first Arab woman in a Grand Slam final when she competed for last year’s Wimbledon title. To her, sportswashing — the effort to change a country’s negative reputation through sports — still ultimately funds women’s sports and benefits women in Saudi Arabia.

“If it benefits [the] player, I’m 100 percent there. Again, I said, and I hope in Saudi they will not just invest with ATP, I hope with WTA. I believe in Saudi they’re doing great giving women more rights. It’s time to change things. Believe it or not, we have the best two women in Arabic world right now playing in tennis. It’s now or never. I hope they really invest in WTA,” said Jabeur, who added that she traveled to Saudi Arabia last year and came away impressed.

“Yeah, let’s see what the deal will be. I hope they will see us for players, not just an investment but to give us more benefits than what we’re having right now.”

