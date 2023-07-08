Chris Eubanks hated playing on grass. He’s starring at Wimbledon, of course.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WIMBLEDON, England — When the 27-year-old from Atlanta with legs like Kevin Durant’s and a voice not too far from Dave Chappelle’s needed career advice, he knew just whom to turn to: a 40-year-old Belgian mother of three, of course. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chris Eubanks was at his wits’ end playing on grass a month ago. “Grass is the stupidest surface to play tennis on. ... I’m gonna have [to] problem solve a little bit until I get back on hard courts,” he texted Kim Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Wimbledon semifinalist. They had become friends while playing World Team Tennis, and Clijsters offered him a little wisdom: Do some footwork drills. Stay low, and focus on your movement. Not exactly the counsel that Eubanks, who is 6-foot-7, might have been looking for.

But movement was the key. The slippery nature of grass can neutralize power players, who struggle to plant their feet and push off enough to launch their bodies into groundstrokes. It can be exhausting on the legs to run and change direction while trying to maintain balance, and if the grass is slow, it can negate a big server’s best weapon.

Eubanks just needed time.

“It was like I didn’t trust my movement. The ball was staying so low — it wasn’t as fast as I thought it was going to be,” he said. “But with each week, I could take a step back and say, ‘Wow, I feel more comfortable than I did last week.’ ... I think it’s slowly, slowly growing on me. But at this point, I think borderline I might say it’s my favorite surface.”

For good reason. Six years into his pro career, Eubanks made it to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time Saturday at Wimbledon with a 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) win over Australian Christopher O’Connell. He laced in 23 aces and worked his lasso of a forehand as spectators crammed onto a balcony overlooking Court 18 to watch. He next faces fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday.

Eubanks had never so much as made it past the second round of a Grand Slam before this tournament, but after spending much of the past three years floating somewhere in the rankings between No. 240 and No. 120, he has been on a bit of a burner. He landed in the top 100 after a quarterfinal showing at a tournament in Miami in March and won the tournament in Mallorca, Spain — on grass — last week to claim his first ATP title and reach a career-high No. 43.

“Your career really changes going from 110 to 85. You can argue that it does change as well going from 85 to 50,” Eubanks said of his rise through the rankings. “But when you spent four or five years hovering between 150 and 200 and 220, that jump from 110 to 85 meant so, so, so much to me because that’s what I have been wanting and striving for for so long. Now, everything is just sweet.”

Sweet is the right word — for Eubanks and everyone around him. He has been so popular among players of all stripes on tour for so long that it isn’t hard to imagine him fostering a friendship with Clijsters. He has always played the underdog role, making him eminently worthy of rooting for from across the locker room. He’s earnest, quick with a smile and among the most loquacious athletes in the sport.

When a reporter asked him for a bit of his tennis background, Eubanks started from childhood and made sure to pay homage to the Black men who helped boost him, including Jarmere Jenkins, best known as Serena Williams’s longtime hitting partner, and Donald Young. When asked what it was like to grow up the son of a Baptist minister, Eubanks took it back even further — it wasn’t just his father in Atlanta; his mother’s father founded a prominent church in Memphis as well.

“The funny thing about being a preacher’s kid is, when you’re playing tournaments on Saturdays and Sundays, you miss a lot of Sundays,” he said, smiling.

It’s no wonder the ESPN crew turns over the mic during his interview and lets him narrate highlights on its broadcast.

Even his television experience comes with a backstory. Eubanks channeled his chattiness into a commentating gig on Tennis Channel last year following a meeting with his agent in 2021 in which they agreed that, if he was still ranked in the 200s in a year, he would diversify his portfolio. The idea that he might want to have a backup plan had been on his mind since his days at Georgia Tech.

“Started off industrial engineering. Then I realized I wasn’t nearly that smart. Then I switched to business,” he said. “Yeah, my goal wasn’t really — I always said that I wanted to be a professional tennis player, but I don’t really think I fully believed it until my junior year. It’s not like it was ‘Play pro tennis or nothing else.’ ”

He has fewer specific career goals in mind nowadays. Eubanks hasn’t thought too much about his ranking since cracking the top 100; he just wants to continue maximizing his effort and playing good tennis.

Against Tsitsipas, he’ll need his best serve yet — he’s the leader with 72 aces among men’s singles players here — and the confidence to go toe-to-toe with the Greek at the net. They’ve never met.

“He has kind of — I don’t know if it’s the same in English like it is in French — a total tennis,” said third-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who beat Eubanks in that March quarterfinal in Miami. “He is not scared of anything. He just goes for it. Hits very, very fast. Goes to the net as soon as he has the opportunity. Big serve. From what I saw ... he managed to find something this year which I don’t think he had before — the consistency of doing back-to-back matches, not missing too much, going for the same shots, just being consistent. First title gives you wings, if we can say like this.”

Wings, good footwork and Kim Clijsters’s cellphone number — tennis matches have been won with less.

