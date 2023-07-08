D.C. United rallies twice to draw with Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When news broke a month ago that the greatest soccer player on the planet was planning to join Inter Miami this summer, his first possible debut day was July 8, three days after the league’s summer transfer window opened. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alas, Lionel Messi was not at Audi Field on Saturday night, his grand introduction still eight days away and his premiere almost two weeks off. That did not stop several fans attending D.C. United’s 2-2 draw with Inter Miami from sporting Messi jerseys — in Argentina’s sky blue, Barcelona’s blue and garnet, and Paris Saint-Germain’s blue, white and red.

Even without Messi, an announced sellout crowd of 19,215 was entertained, if not satisfied. The teams combined for four goals in 18 minutes of the second half, with United needing to forge two comebacks against the league’s second-worst side.

A pair of teenagers scored for Miami, in the 59th and 68th minutes, but Taxi Fountas, in the 65th, and Nigel Robertha, in the 77th, answered. The last goal was scored, by Robertha, and assisted, by Ruan, on their first touches of the game after entering as subs.

Buoyed by a rare victory at FC Dallas on Tuesday, United (8-9-6) looked to bolster its postseason outlook. Miami (5-13-3, including an 0-7-3 rut) can hardly wait for Messi and, for that matter, his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as well as ex-Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo Martino.

Martino, who won the MLS title with Atlanta in 2018, observed Saturday’s match from the suite level and is expected to take charge next Saturday at St. Louis. Interim coach Javier Morales started three teenagers and a 20-year-old and, after a first-half injury, inserted an 18-year-old.

United Coach Wayne Rooney made a few lineup adjustments after overhauling the squad at Dallas. Goalkeeper Tyler Miller returned after sitting out for the first time, and defender Victor Palsson rejoined the team after missing three matches to attend to a family matter.

Striker Christian Benteke returned from a yellow-card suspension, but Mateusz Klich, a midfield mainstay, served one of his own. Because of injuries to multiple players, attacker Cristian Dájome shifted to left wing back.

United was inefficient in the first half as Fountas, the hero in the midweek victory, and Benteke squandered clear chances.

In the 43rd minute, Andy Najar put away Lewis O’Brien’s cross, but amid the masses in the penalty area, someone was offside. In stoppage time, Dájome’s close-range bid struck the fallen Fountas and skipped wide.

Miami didn’t have much to offer, but with the game in the balance, Josef Martínez (104 MLS goals in seven years) kept United on its toes.

Early in the second half, Donovan Pines set up Fountas in transition, but the Greek forward missed badly. Martínez had his chance in the 57th minute, but Miller made a right-hand save on a 14-yard effort.

Miami went ahead in the 59th minute. Robert Taylor worked the left side of the box and slipped the ball back to 18-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi for a crisp, 17-yarder to the far side.

United answered six minutes later. O’Brien’s long ball supplied Yamil Asad, who back-heeled to Dájome. He squared it to Fountas, who pulled the ball from a defender and lifted an 18-yard shot into the right side for his sixth goal.

Miami struck again in the 68th minute, when Noah Allen, 19, drove an angled free kick into the box. Three players failed to make contact, freezing Miller for a moment. The ball slid into the far corner for Allen’s first career goal.

After another apparent Miami goal was nullified by offside, United tied it again. Ruan and Robertha had just entered the game when the former crossed to the latter charging to the top of the six-yard box for a simple finish in the 77th. The Dutch forward, who Tuesday returned from a three-month injury absence, recorded his first goal of the year.

Drake Callender made a superb reflex save on Benteke’s drive in the 88th minute.

Pines received a yellow card in the 90th minute, pushing him over the league threshold and resulting in a one-game suspension. Benteke threatened twice in stoppage time.

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

Scouting report

United has sent scouts to the Concacaf Gold Cup, plus Brazil and Uruguay among other South American countries, in search of potential signings during this transfer window, which will remain open until Aug. 2.

The club does not have a lot of money to work with but is seeking depth at left wing back and a central midfielder to fill O’Brien’s roster spot. O’Brien’s loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest expires July 16; despite weeks of negotiations, United has been unable to extend the deal through the end of the season.

Ideally, a person familiar with the team’s plans said, United will replace the industrious O’Brien with a more attack-oriented midfielder.

Up next

Next Saturday, United will visit New England before pausing its regular season schedule for five weeks to compete in the Leagues Cup, which features every MLS and Liga MX club.

