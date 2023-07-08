The Joey Meneses power surge continues as the Nats end a five-game skid

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 29,402 fans at Nationals Park had just returned to their seats when Joey Meneses brought them right back to their feet Saturday afternoon. In the first inning, he turned on an inside fastball and hit a sinking line drive down the left field line that sneaked over the fence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His blast extended the Washington Nationals’ lead after Jeimer Candelario had forged it with a three-run homer moments earlier. Those were two of the three homers mashed by the Nationals, who have the second fewest in the major leagues, over the first two innings of their 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers that snapped a five-game skid.

Candelario, who had missed Friday’s loss with a right knee injury, kept the line moving after CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas singled off Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney. His three-run homer carried over the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center. The following inning, Alex Call hit a two-run shot that cleared the outstretched glove of center fielder Leody Taveras. For a second, it appeared Taveras had reeled the ball in. When he didn’t, Call let out a fist pump.

Call’s blast was a good sign; it was his second in four games since returning from Class AAA Rochester. And Candelario, Saturday’s designated hitter, provided optimism that he won’t be hampered by his knee issue as the trade deadline gets closer. But Meneses’s power surge has been a significant development for the Nationals (35-54).

On Friday, after Meneses hit his first home run in two months and followed with another later in the game, he admitted the homerless stretch had been weighing on him. Everyone from his friends to his teammates seemed to be reminding him that he had just two home runs entering this series.

How could that not weigh on him? Meneses slugged a homer in his long-awaited MLB debut in August, then finished the season on a tear with 13 in 56 games. But he has not been able to replicate that power this year. The 31-year-0ld has still been productive with runners in scoring position, hitting .407 in those situations. But he has more home runs in the past two games than he did in the Nationals’ first 87.

After Call’s blast, Meneses added a run-scoring double in the second inning to make it 7-0, and Luis García came all the way around to score on a triple followed by a throwing error as the rain picked up in the third.

That was more than enough for Jake Irvin, who allowed a base runner in each of the first three innings but stranded them all. Irvin was warming up for the fourth inning when the skies opened up; in an odd scene, the Nationals had encouraged fans to move to the concourses before the game was halted.

After a delay of 1 hour 17 minutes, Irvin returned to the mound. He immediately walked Adolis García, then allowed a two-run homer to all-star rookie Josh Jung. (Jung would tack on a second to open the sixth against Jordan Weems.) But that was it. Since the Nationals skipped Irvin’s turn in the rotation in mid-June, he has allowed three runs or fewer in all five of his starts, dropping his ERA from 5.81 to 4.60.

Irvin bridged the gap to the bullpen, which had been used heavily Thursday to eat innings after another rain delay. Weems covered two innings; Kyle Finnegan and Amos Willingham split the last two.

After the rain delay, the Nationals looked like the team that they’ve been for most of this season, swinging at early pitches instead of working the count. They recorded just four hits, all singles, against the Texas (52-38) bullpen. But they had done more than enough before the rain came. And with one game remaining until the all-star break, the Nationals can believe Meneses has started his ascent back to being the slugger he was last season.

Note: Outfielder Derek Hill cleared waivers and accepted his assignment to Rochester. Hill hit .324 with eight home runs in 48 games with the Red Wings but couldn’t replicate his success with the Nationals, hitting .170 in 47 at-bats.

