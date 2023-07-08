Money can’t (always) buy baseball happiness

If the season ended at the all-star break, the team with the largest payroll in baseball, the New York Mets, would not qualify for the playoffs. Neither would the team with the third-largest payroll, the San Diego Padres. In fact, as things stand, three of the top six payrolls in MLB would miss the playoffs entirely. Only one team with the largest payroll in its division, the Texas Rangers, would win it.

Conversely, three of the six least expensive rosters are currently in position to make the playoffs — the Baltimore Orioles ($68.1M per Spotrac), Tampa Bay Rays ($76.6M), and the Cincinnati Reds ($92.5M). Four teams with payrolls below the league average of $161 million are in playoff position.