LAS VEGAS — The 2023-24 season will feature an elaborate in-season tournament that will reward the winning team with millions of dollars in prize money and a golden cup trophy, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.
What to know about the new NBA in-season tournament
Following the successful implementation of a play-in tournament to help determine playoff seedings in 2021, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to add an in-season tournament to the new collective bargaining agreement, which went into effect July 1 and runs through the 2029-30 season. The in-season tournament is the most dramatic change to the schedule in decades and will include all 30 teams each year.
“The hope would be that this becomes a real tent pole in our season and drives significant value for the league in future years,” said Evan Wasch, the NBA’s vice president of strategy and analytics.
Here’s what you need to know about the new event: