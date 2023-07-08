What to know about the new NBA in-season tournament

For years, Silver and the league office have brainstormed the possibility of an in-season tournament modeled after international soccer events that could add excitement during the 82-game regular season schedule and create additional television opportunities for the league’s media partners.

LAS VEGAS — The 2023-24 season will feature an elaborate in-season tournament that will reward the winning team with millions of dollars in prize money and a golden cup trophy, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.

Following the successful implementation of a play-in tournament to help determine playoff seedings in 2021, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to add an in-season tournament to the new collective bargaining agreement, which went into effect July 1 and runs through the 2029-30 season. The in-season tournament is the most dramatic change to the schedule in decades and will include all 30 teams each year.