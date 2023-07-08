Nasa Hataoka shoots 6-under 66 for one-shot lead at U.S. Women’s Open

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Raucous cheers heard throughout Pebble Beach Golf Links erupted around the 16th green Saturday afternoon. Those who had gathered there were celebrating yet another birdie, this a curling 39-foot chip, from Japan’s Nasa Hataoka at the U.S. Women’s Open. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Behind a 6-under-par 66 for the low round of the week, Hataoka walked off this storied venue hosting the crown jewel of women’s major championships for the first time at 7-under 209 and holding a one-shot lead over American Allisen Corpuz.

The next closest pursuers at 4 under are South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, a major winner in 2014 at the Evian Championship, and American Bailey Tardy, the 36-hole leader making her first start as a professional at the U.S. Women’s Open after narrowly qualifying.

Hataoka is seeking her first major championship in a bid to cast aside the bitter taste of losing in a playoff to countrywoman Yuka Saso in the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Corpuz also is in position to claim her first major following a third-round 71.

“Compared to two years ago, I think that I still have this very last day to look forward to, and although circumstances may be different, I think some of the elements are still the same as they were versus two years ago,” Hataoka said. “In other words, I have go on all those 18 holes, discuss with my caddie, and work what is the best for me and enjoy my day tomorrow.”

The last of six birdies in Hataoka’s bogey-free third round came at the par-3 17th playing 171 yards. She landed her approach inside 12 feet and sent the birdie putt into the center of the cup to extend her brilliant work on the greens.

Hataoka ranks first in the field in strokes gained: putting (plus-4) this week thanks to hours of practice with her coach that began roughly three weeks ago. They also implemented a tactical modification on the greens that has elevated confidence in her putting stroke.

“Thanks to the work I started, I think I was able to manage very well today,” she said.

So did Corpuz, who made the turn holding a one-shot lead and grew it to two at the 433-yard, par-4 10th, where a drive into the center of the fairway left her with 157 yards to the green. Her approach stopped outside seven feet, and Corpuz sank the birdie putt to get to 7 under.

A balky putt at the 361-yard, par-4 11th, however, missed from three feet, yielding Corpuz’s first bogey of the round. She made birdie at No. 14 to reclaim 7 under before missing an 18-footer at the 18th to save par.

Still, Corpuz will be in Sunday’s final pairing with Hataoka — and armed with confidence from strong showings in the first two majors this year. Two weeks ago at the Women’s PGA Championship, Corpuz tied for 15th. She tied for fourth, her best finish at a major, in April’s Chevron Championship.

“It’s just really special to be in the final pairing,” Corpuz said, “and I’m really excited and looking forward to it.”

Corpuz entered the third round two shots back of Tardy, who climbed back into a share of first Saturday when she holed a breaking 23-footer downhill for birdie at No. 11 to highlight a round that had stalled on the front nine.

But on the next hole, the LPGA Tour rookie missed a nine-footer for par, grazing the right edge, to fall into a tie for second with Hataoka, who began the round at 2 under but made her first four birdies at Nos. 1, 6, 10 and 13.

A blocked tee shot at the 505-yard, par-5 sixth wound up costing Tardy solo first place for the first time in the round. Her drive landed in the water, forcing a drop and leaving a third shot some 175 yards from the hole. Tardy’s approach rolled onto the green but still remained outside 30 feet. Her putt for par settled a foot from the cup and, when Tardy tapped in for bogey, she fell into a three-way tie with Corpuz and Kim at the top of the leader board at 6 under.

Tardy dropped another shot at No. 9 after her approach from a bunker came to rest inside 15 feet. Her par putt missed by two feet, and a bogey bumped her from the lead for the first time since she moved into first place in the early morning hours of cut day.

“Disappointed in some of my shots today, but overall I think — I’m still in contention,” Tardy said. “I was leading the U.S. Open after two days. I think there was a little bit of nerves involved today.”

As Tardy was laboring to steady herself, Corpuz got to 6 under with a chip-in at the fifth from 36 feet. Kim had reached 6 under with a birdie at No. 6 but gave back a shot when she narrowly missed a putt to save par from just outside seven feet at the eighth.

Unable to gain much traction was Rose Zhang, the record-setting amateur making her first start in the U.S. Women’s Open as a professional. She made the turn at 1 under but bogeyed the 10th and 13th holes to shoot even par and stand at 1 over. She’s tied for ninth.

“I just felt like I made a couple mistakes going in and missed a couple putts, but that’s pretty normal when you’re out here and playing Pebble,” she said. “Bogeys are not necessarily the worst score in the world, so just being to stay composed is what I tired to do.”

