For Canada, Gold Cup match vs. USMNT is ‘David and Goliath in Cincinnati’

CINCINNATI — If John Herdman, the coach of the Canadian men's national soccer team, had any regrets over his squad's second-place finish in Group D of the Concacaf Gold Cup, you wouldn't know it based on his remarks after wrapping up the opening round.

By going 1-0-2 and finishing behind group winner Guatemala, the Canadians drew a quarterfinal matchup not with an underdog Jamaican side but a U.S. squad that topped Herdman's team, 2-0, in the Concacaf Nations League final three weeks ago in Las Vegas.

“We wanted that game against the U.S.,” Herdman said Tuesday following Canada’s win over Cuba. “We’ll get ready for it: David and Goliath in Cincinnati.”

That quarterfinal Sunday night at TQL Stadium will be not just the second elimination game between the United States and Canada in a month but their fifth competitive meeting in the past two years — matching the number of non-exhibition games the teams played from 2005 to 2020.

“We’re treating it like it’s just [another opponent] instead of a derby,” U.S. midfielder Djordje Mihailovic said. “We respect them, of course. We know the quality with their coach and the quality of the players. But for us, we’re focusing on what we’re bringing to the field and how we’re going to perform instead of what this game means for them.”

The simmering rivalry is a symptom of Canada’s rise in the region, though the Nations League final illustrated both the team’s emergence as a regional power and the gulf that remains between the American and Canadian programs. By getting that far, Canada participated in its first Concacaf final since 2000. But a U.S. team missing two key starters to suspensions still scored twice in a dominant first-half display and coasted to victory.

The lineups, however, will look significantly different Sunday than they did three weeks ago. After summoning their top squads for the Nations League, U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan and Herdman gave most of their Europe-based standouts the rest of the summer off from national team duty and turned to younger, MLS-heavy teams for the Gold Cup.

“They’re a World Cup-level opponent, so this is exactly the type of match that we want to challenge our group with,” Callaghan said. “We know that this experience that we have tomorrow night will pay dividends in the future.”

In the absence of stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna, the United States has grown as the Gold Cup has unfolded. After needing a last-gasp equalizer by Brandon Vazquez to earn a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in Chicago, the Americans cruised to 6-0 demolitions of St. Kitts and Nevis in St. Louis and Trinidad and Tobago in Charlotte.

Both blowouts were powered by hat tricks from FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira, one of six players on the U.S. team who went to last fall’s World Cup. The Americans have also gotten industrious two-way play out of Gianluca Busio, a 21-year-old midfielder for Italy’s Venezia, and playmaking production from Mihailovic (two goals, two assists) of Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, the only U.S. player who started the Nations League final and returned for the Gold Cup, stepped up with a key penalty save in the draw with Jamaica.

“Leading into the Jamaica match, we had three days of training,” Callaghan said. “Guys were coming basically from all over — coming from MLS clubs, coming from [European] offseasons. So I would say the biggest improvement has just been the connection of the group, on and off the field.”

Canada, meanwhile, settled for draws with Concacaf minnows Guadeloupe and Guatemala before punching its ticket to the knockout round with a 4-2 win over Cuba. Playing without Bayern Munich stalwart Alphonso Davies, as well as prolific strikers Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, the Canadians leaned on the experience of midfielder Jonathan Osorio, winger Junior Hoilett and striker Lucas Cavallini to scrape through the group stage.

“We’re expecting a good Canadian team that’s motivated to win,” U.S. defender Matt Miazga said. “Just like we are.”

The United States has a 17-10-12 record against Canada, and the Americans haven’t lost to their northern neighbors on home soil since 1957 — a statistic Herdman called out during his news conference Saturday. “The main thing for us is just this opportunity to make some history,” Herdman said, “and to raise the bar for the next Canadians that take this opportunity.”

After Canada beat the United States at home and earned a draw on the road in 2022 World Cup qualifying, an upset in Cincinnati would give the Americans their earliest Gold Cup exit since 2000 — the only time the Canadians claimed the title.

“We understand that there’s history there and a developing history — games that have gone both ways, swung either side of the results — so we’re not taking anything for granted,” Turner said. “We know it’s going to take a great effort to get the result that we want.”

Note: Callaghan said defender Miles Robinson and forward Jordan Morris participated in full training over the past week and will be available to face Canada. Both players were limited to one group stage appearance because of injuries.

Midfielder Alan Soñora (strained hamstring) was replaced on the roster by Jackson Yueill, and midfielder Aidan Morris departed the camp because of personal reasons.

