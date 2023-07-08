Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For weeks now, mock drafts, analysts, armchair experts and your next door neighbor have predicted this for the top of Major League Baseball’s draft, happening Sunday night in Seattle: The Pittsburgh Pirates will select pitcher Paul Skenes or outfielder Dylan Crews, then the Washington Nationals will pick whoever the Pirates don’t take of the two.

Simple for the Nationals, right? If the LSU teammates are truly at the top of their board, all they have to do is wait for Pittsburgh to choose each team’s adventure. And regardless of who they end up with, the Nationals can say they had their player ranked No. 1, no matter if they actually did. That’s 101 stuff. An ideal draft, at least at the start, is gift-wrapped and already sitting under the tree.

But if the Pirates go off-script — if they choose Wyatt Langford, an outfielder from Florida, or Max Clark, a high school outfielder from Indiana — the Nationals would conceivably have more of a decision to make. And speaking of Langford, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel selected him as his top draft prospect Wednesday, showing that this whole thing isn’t as clear cut as it may seem. Washington is in a great position because it has a high-percentage chance of landing a great player. Easy, though, this is not.

Skenes, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, had his stock rise during a dominant College World Series. His fastball touched 103 mph. He throws a plus slider, too. After transferring from Air Force, where he was a two-way player and a standout hitter, Skenes finished his junior year with a 1.69 ERA in 122⅔ innings, plus an LSU-record 209 strikeouts. He has often been called the best college pitcher since Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole.

Crews, a center fielder, ended his junior season with a .426 batting average, .567 on-base percentage and a .713 slugging percentage. He won the Golden Spikes Award, given to the country’s best player. Langford, projected to be a corner outfielder, had a .373 average, .498 on-base percentage and .784 slugging percentage.

When comparing the two on the surface, some scouts say Langford has more high-end power and speed, while Crews is a better defender and may have a slightly better hit tool. They are extremely hard to separate. At the top, because of Skenes, Crews and Langford — then Clark, high school outfielder Walker Jenkins from North Carolina, and so on — this is considered one of the deepest classes in years. Again, it’s a good year to be the Nationals.

At least when it comes to the draft.

Predicting who Washington will take second is fruitless. Teams are tight-lipped about their draft plans. So much will be dictated by what Pittsburgh does. But General Manager Mike Rizzo is never shy about how much he loves starting pitching, making it easy to link the Nationals and Skenes (should he be available). Before the past two drafts, Washington took a pitcher with seven of their past eight first-round picks, many of them tall college righties. Two of those righties, Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge, could be part of the major league rotation at some point in 2024. And going back further, Rizzo’s first big draft splash was Strasburg, whom he took with the top selection in 2009.

Yet on the other hand, Washington has had a lot of trouble drafting and developing hitters, meaning either Crews or Langford would present a golden opportunity: Adding a very polished one to their improving system.

On Tuesday, Baseball America reported that the Nationals are the worst team at drafting hitters since 2012, when MLB implemented stricter bonus pools. A couple stats from the piece: The Nationals rank 30th in games played by hitters they selected in that time frame. The hitters they’ve picked since 2012 have only hit 37 homers combined, whereas every other team’s pool of hitters has at least 100. In on-base and slugging percentage, Washington also ranks dead last.

There are relevant caveats, which Baseball America notes. From 2012 to 2020, the Nationals picked just one hitter in the first round (Carter Kieboom). And between 2010 and 2011, they took Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Brian Goodwin in the first, and two of those players are on nine-figure contracts.

But drafts are about way more than the first 30 or so picks. Depth, stars and future starters can be found in any round. Take the Nationals’ best performing hitting and pitching prospects so far this season. Outfielder James Wood, a consensus top five prospect in baseball, was the San Diego Padres’ second-round pick in 2021. Lefty starter Jake Bennett was the Nationals’ second-round pick last summer. Sure, landing Skenes, Crews or Langford could mean a lot for any franchise, let alone one that has been exploring a sale for the past 15 months and is trending toward a fourth straight last-place finish.

Just remember there are 20 rounds to make a difference with.

“Where we’re at right now, having that second pick is big for us, it really is,” Manager Dave Martinez said this week. “But we were just talking today: Whoever picks first, we’re going to pick accordingly. But the biggest thing is the next pick. What can we get with the next pick? Cause that’s going to help us out tremendously, as well.”

