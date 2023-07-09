Allisen Corpuz gets her first win — and ends America’s U.S. Open drought

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Allisen Corpuz’s austere manner rarely wavered during the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday, even as she sank one meaningful putt after another on the back nine at history-rich Pebble Beach Golf Links. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then finally, after a towering drive into the center of the No. 16 fairway and a playful exchange with her caddie, came a broad grin. It lasted only briefly. Still, the moment revealed Corpuz was beginning to process what by then had become a virtual certainty: The American was well on her way to her first major title.

When she reached the 18th green and sank her final putt for a closing 3-under-par 69, the coronation was complete. Corpuz’s 9-under 279 was three clear of runners-up Charley Hull — who soared up the leader board with a 6-under 66 to match the week’s low round — and Jiyai Shin.

Corpuz, 25, became the first American to win the U.S. Women’s Open since 2016, when Brittany Lang did so at CordeValle in nearby San Martin, Calif. She also joined childhood idol Michelle Wie West as the only Hawaii-born players to win America’s national championship.

“My mind is racing,” Corpuz said after her first win on the LPGA Tour. “Like I said yesterday, this is really a dream come true. It was something I had dreamed of, but at the same time kind of just never really expected it to happen. Just trying to take it in and enjoy the moment.”

The decisive sequence unfolded at the par-3 No. 12, where Corpuz arrived leading by one stroke over Nasa Hataoka. Corpuz’s tee ball landed in a greenside bunker, and she blasted out to 16 feet. A roar erupted when her putt disappeared in the cup to save par.

Moments later, Hataoka missed a par putt from inside seven feet, and the lead was two. Birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 brought Corpuz to 10 under and all but ensured the former prodigy — as a 10-year old, she eclipsed Wie West as the youngest to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links — of the $2 million winner’s check.

Other spoils include exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Women’s Opens and berths into the next five Chevron Championships, Women’s PGA Championships, Women’s British Opens and Evian Championships, the other majors in the women’s game.

She received a congratulatory tweet from former president Barack Obama, who, like Corpuz and Wie West, attended Punahou School in Honolulu.

Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open! You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei! 🤙🏾 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2023

Corpuz was the only player in the field to post four rounds below par in the first U.S. Women’s Open contested at Pebble Beach. She also finished first in the final round in putting average (1.46) and seventh in the strokes gained putting (plus-2.64) despite hitting only 11 of 18 greens.

“I feel like everything that’s happened this year has kind of prepared me for this moment,” said Corpuz, who logged a tie for fourth at this year’s Chevron Championship and tied for 15th at the Women’s PGA two weeks ago. “It was just awesome to know that we’re at Pebble, such a historic venue, and yeah, just really amazing.”

Among the first to celebrate with Corpuz on the 18th green was American Bailey Tardy, the 36-hole leader who finished tied for fourth in her first U.S. Women’s Open as a professional.

The only other American in the top 10 was Rose Zhang, who tied for ninth, securing a spot in next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. The record-setting former amateur has posted top 10 finishes in each of her two major championships in this, her rookie year on the LPGA Tour.

“I’m just lucky to be in contention and just play at a U.S. Open golf course,” said Zhang, 20, who last month become the first player since 1951 to win in her professional debut on the LPGA Tour. “Pebble has been absolutely incredible, and I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world.”

As Corpuz closed in on the win, Hull mounted a Sunday charge. An eagle at the 518-yard, par-5 second ignited her round, and birdies at No. 3 and 4 drew Hull within three strokes of the lead.

“I played really well,” Hull said. “Started off fast really from the first hole, hit it to four feet, but I missed a birdie putt and then eagled the second, birdied the next few. I just played really well, felt really confident going into today’s round and very happy with it.”

A mostly uneventful start to the final round gave way to the shot of the tournament in the early afternoon when In Gee Chun aced the 154-yard, par-3 fifth hole. The three-time major winner produced the only hole-in-one this week when her ball bounced several times on the putting surface before rolling into the cup.

The 2022 Women’s PGA Championship winner at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., got to 4 under with a birdie at No. 6, but the South Korean soon faded out of contention. As other contenders failed to emerge, the day belonged to Corpuz, who ended the longest U.S. Open drought for the host country — and did it with her usual cool.

“I think I’ve always had a pretty calm demeanor,” Corpuz said following the trophy presentation. “Not so much on the inside, but projecting that outwardly. I’ve always been pretty calm. I just like to take a bit of time to think about things. That’s just kind of who I am. A lot of emotions [on the inside]. Just a lot of gratitude to be out here.”

