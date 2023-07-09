England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic 3-wicket win over Australia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LEEDS, England — England secured another memorable Ashes victory at Headingley after Harry Brook helped to set up a three-wicket win over Australia in the third test on Sunday to keep the five-match series alive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brook and Chris Woakes (32 not out) had shared a match-changing 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket on the fourth day before Brook was caught off Mitchell Starc to make it an increasingly tense finish. England was then at 230-7 with a target of 251.

Playing his 10th test match, Brook scored 75 off 93 balls with nine fours.

Woakes and Wood (16 not out) held on with Woakes hitting the winning boundary late in the afternoon session against Starc as England finished on 254-7.

Australia leads 2-1 with the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on July 19.

By lunch, England had moved to 153-4 and within 98 runs of its target, four years on from a famous Ben Stokes-inspired victory at the same venue.

But the match swung Australia’s way early in the afternoon session when England captain Stokes was caught behind for only 13 and Jonny Bairstow (5) was bowled — both against Starc, who finished with 5-78.

The dramatic win was the latest twist in a superb Ashes series that deservedly stayed alive.

