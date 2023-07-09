Elena Delle Donne reinjures her ankle in Mystics’ latest loss to the Sun

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Elena Delle Donne was on the court about 90 minutes before tip-off Sunday, which looked like it would a good day for the Washington Mystics. The two-time WNBA MVP walked without a limp and did not have an ankle brace on her left foot. She would be back in the starting lineup against the Connecticut Sun after missing the previous two games with an ankle sprain.

But all the good feelings disappeared late in the second quarter, when Delle Donne limped to the locker room and did not return. The Mystics went on to lose, 92-84, as their defense continued to struggle against Connecticut. The Sun (14-5) has won all three of their meetings while averaging 86.7 points — and it has increased its scoring output in each game.

“We did not execute many coverages right,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “I just kind of told the group, we’ve got two [newcomers who have] an excuse for not being clear on what we’re doing. But everybody else should be a lot more up to speed on what we’re calling, what we’re trying to execute. It’s not a matter of effort a lot. It’s a matter of listening to your teammates, of focus and understanding the game plan. We double- and triple-check a lot to make sure everybody’s clear on the game plan. Then we shouldn’t have breakdowns.”

Delle Donne was hurt contesting a shot by DeWanna Bonner, clipping Bonner’s foot upon landing and rolling her ankle. The Mystics shared no information after the game, and she is slated to be reevaluated Monday.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” the Mystics’ Myisha Hines-Allen said when asked whether Delle Donne’s injury was deflating. “We have everybody that we need in the locker room. Doesn’t matter who’s playing — we’re always going to step up. We’re never going to give up. We’re going to fight to the end. Of course, we do not want to see Elena go down; we need her on the court with us. But at the end of the day, some things we can’t control, so we have to be able to adapt.”

Bonner scored a game-high 28 points; she went 6 for 12 from behind the arc. Alyssa Thomas added 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Washington (10-8) had no answer for either; Thomas’s shot clock-beating, turnaround push shot gave Connecticut a 90-81 lead with 2:43 remaining and essentially sealed the victory. The Sun shot 50.8 percent and scored multiple baskets with the shot clock running down after what had been good defensive possessions. Thibault lamented defenders going under screens and not forcing the ball the right way in pick-and-roll coverage.

Despite all of that, Washington led by one after three quarters. The Sun outscored the Mystics 27-18 in the final period.

Washington’s Tianna Hawkins tied a career high with 24 points. Brittney Sykes and Hines-Allen added 14 points apiece. Ariel Atkins had 10 points and tied Ivory Latta for the franchise record of 308 three-pointers.

Hawkins continues to shine in an ever-shifting role. She moved into the starting lineup after Shakira Austin (hip) was injured late last month.

“Just doing what I do,” Hawkins said. “Running the floor and making sure I get in the paint on balance and at the right time. Just making sure I finish my layups. It would feel much better if we won the game.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Out

Guard Natasha Cloud missed her second consecutive game with an ankle sprain. She did go through some stretching and light shooting before the game; she had been listed as doubtful. The good news was that she seemed to be moving better than she was last week. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough started in her place and finished with seven points, six assists and four rebounds.

Austin and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) remained sidelined.

Terps aplenty

The University of Maryland was well represented with Hawkins, Walker-Kimbrough and Thomas, who combined for 53 points. Thomas was a teammate of both; Hawkins and Walker-Kimbrough missed each other by a year.

Up next

In their last game before the all-star break, the Mystics host the Storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Washington swept two games in Seattle last month.

